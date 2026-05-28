Ciara Miller's Pantsless Halter-Neck Outfit Gives 'Summer House' Fans Something Else to Talk About
Talk about a stylish distraction from all things Scamanda.
Whether you're a Summer House enthusiast or not, series star Ciara Miller is living rent-free in everyone's minds this week. Part 1 of the Season 10 reunion aired days ago and is still driving all sorts of debates online. Miller, however, isn't letting the noise drown out her personal style. On May 27, her pantsless halter-neck look gave fans something non-Scamanda-related to talk about.
Miller's revenge dressing tour peaked this week with a sculptural two-piece set at the Season 10 special. Once the reunion dust settled, she outdid herself at the launch party of her DSW collaboration in New York City. She nailed hostess with the mostest dressing in an elongated halter-neck top and little else.
Stylist Marc Eram (the same creative behind Barbara Palvin's pregnancy style) made a sleeveless tunic from Pennsylvania-based brand EAVES her outfit's main character. Its ivory, silk-satin sheen stretched from a high mock-neck, beyond an airy bodice, and into a downward-facing point atop her thighs. At first glance, you might think it's an ultra-mini dress. However, Miller's back was on full display and secured with a loose, low-slung bow.
Pre-dinner photos revealed itty-bitty micro shorts stacked beneath her seemingly pant-free set. Miller chose a cheeky black short, which featured a hip-hugging waistband that wouldn't interrupt the top's luscious silhouette. The $272 top drooped so low, you could barely see the shorts anyway.
She embraced her outfit's summer-ready energy in the accessory department, too, beginning with the heeled flip-flops trend. They followed the same slim-strapped silhouette as the Toteme kitten heels Hailey Bieber styled nonstop last summer.
To finish, Miller revived the circa-2024 vanity bag trend with a $3,000 top-handle tote from Saint Laurent. Blink and you'll miss the atelier's "Cassandre" emblem atop the leopard-print, pony-hair garnish.
So far, summer 2026 is off to another pantsless start. Dakota Johnson, Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and Demi Moore have showed some skin on red carpets, in fashion campaigns, and at recent runway shows. But Miller is one of the first VIPs to make micro shorts feel so approachable this year. Don't be surprised if other Summer House stars follow her lead. Lindsay Hubbard, you're up next.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Shop Pantsless Summer Outfits Inspired by Ciara Miller
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.