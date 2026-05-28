Whether you're a Summer House enthusiast or not, series star Ciara Miller is living rent-free in everyone's minds this week. Part 1 of the Season 10 reunion aired days ago and is still driving all sorts of debates online. Miller, however, isn't letting the noise drown out her personal style. On May 27, her pantsless halter-neck look gave fans something non-Scamanda-related to talk about.

Miller's revenge dressing tour peaked this week with a sculptural two-piece set at the Season 10 special. Once the reunion dust settled, she outdid herself at the launch party of her DSW collaboration in New York City. She nailed hostess with the mostest dressing in an elongated halter-neck top and little else.

Ciara Miller posed at her DSW event in a pantsless halter-neck look perfect for summer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stylist Marc Eram (the same creative behind Barbara Palvin's pregnancy style) made a sleeveless tunic from Pennsylvania-based brand EAVES her outfit's main character. Its ivory, silk-satin sheen stretched from a high mock-neck, beyond an airy bodice, and into a downward-facing point atop her thighs. At first glance, you might think it's an ultra-mini dress. However, Miller's back was on full display and secured with a loose, low-slung bow.

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Pre-dinner photos revealed itty-bitty micro shorts stacked beneath her seemingly pant-free set. Miller chose a cheeky black short, which featured a hip-hugging waistband that wouldn't interrupt the top's luscious silhouette. The $272 top drooped so low, you could barely see the shorts anyway.

She embraced her outfit's summer-ready energy in the accessory department, too, beginning with the heeled flip-flops trend. They followed the same slim-strapped silhouette as the Toteme kitten heels Hailey Bieber styled nonstop last summer.

To finish, Miller revived the circa-2024 vanity bag trend with a $3,000 top-handle tote from Saint Laurent. Blink and you'll miss the atelier's "Cassandre" emblem atop the leopard-print, pony-hair garnish.

Miller kept her accessories simple and just as summer-ready. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Saint Laurent Gaby Leopard Print Genuine Calf Hair Vanity Bag $3,000 at Nordstrom

So far, summer 2026 is off to another pantsless start. Dakota Johnson, Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and Demi Moore have showed some skin on red carpets, in fashion campaigns, and at recent runway shows. But Miller is one of the first VIPs to make micro shorts feel so approachable this year. Don't be surprised if other Summer House stars follow her lead. Lindsay Hubbard, you're up next.

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TOPICS Reality TV