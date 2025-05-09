Queen Margrethe of Denmark, 85, Remains Hospitalized After Canceling Royal Event
The palace issued an update on the former Danish queen's health.
Queen Margrethe abdicated the Danish throne to her son, King Frederik X, in 2024, but at 85, remains a busy and active part of royal life. At the time of her abdication, the former monarch—who is a cousin of Queen Elizabeth's—cited health issues as one of the reasons to pass the reigns to her son and his wife, Queen Mary. Still, she's kept a diary of royal engagements and appearances, but on Thursday, May 8, the Danish royal family announced Queen Margrethe was admitted to a Copenhagen hospital "for observation" after falling ill with a cold.
As of Friday, May 9, Queen Margrethe is still hospitalized at Rigshospitalet.
"As a result of the cold that H.M. Queen Margrethe has contracted, it has been decided that the Queen will be admitted to Rigshospitalet for observation as a precaution," the royal family's initial statement read.
On Friday morning, an update was released reading, "Her Majesty is recovering and in good spirits. Queen Margrethe is therefore expected to be discharged from Rigshospitalet and return to Fredensborg Palace during the weekend."
The former monarch was scheduled to visit the Sankt Lukas Foundation's 125th anniversary celebration but was forced to cancel the event on Thursday. Her last public appearance was less than a week ago when she joined King Frederik and Queen Mary for a church service marking 80 years since Denmark's liberation from Nazi Germany.
Although many European countries have a history of abdication, unlike Britain, Queen Margrethe broke a nearly 900-year-old tradition with her decision to step down from the throne.
"In February this year I underwent extensive back surgery," Queen Margrethe said in her New Year's Eve speech, during which she announced her abdication. "Inevitably, the operation gave cause to thoughts about the future—whether now would be an appropriate time to pass on the responsibility to the next generation. I have decided that now is the right time."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
