Queen Margrethe abdicated the Danish throne to her son, King Frederik X, in 2024, but at 85, remains a busy and active part of royal life. At the time of her abdication, the former monarch—who is a cousin of Queen Elizabeth's—cited health issues as one of the reasons to pass the reigns to her son and his wife, Queen Mary. Still, she's kept a diary of royal engagements and appearances, but on Thursday, May 8, the Danish royal family announced Queen Margrethe was admitted to a Copenhagen hospital "for observation" after falling ill with a cold.

As of Friday, May 9, Queen Margrethe is still hospitalized at Rigshospitalet.

"As a result of the cold that H.M. Queen Margrethe has contracted, it has been decided that the Queen will be admitted to Rigshospitalet for observation as a precaution," the royal family's initial statement read.

On Friday morning, an update was released reading, "Her Majesty is recovering and in good spirits. Queen Margrethe is therefore expected to be discharged from Rigshospitalet and return to Fredensborg Palace during the weekend."

Queen Margrethe made her last public appearance on May 4. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Members of the royal family gathered with Queen Margrethe (center) to celebrate her 85th birthday in April. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former monarch was scheduled to visit the Sankt Lukas Foundation's 125th anniversary celebration but was forced to cancel the event on Thursday. Her last public appearance was less than a week ago when she joined King Frederik and Queen Mary for a church service marking 80 years since Denmark's liberation from Nazi Germany.

Although many European countries have a history of abdication, unlike Britain, Queen Margrethe broke a nearly 900-year-old tradition with her decision to step down from the throne.

"In February this year I underwent extensive back surgery," Queen Margrethe said in her New Year's Eve speech, during which she announced her abdication. "Inevitably, the operation gave cause to thoughts about the future—whether now would be an appropriate time to pass on the responsibility to the next generation. I have decided that now is the right time."