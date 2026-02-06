Crown Princess Mette-Marit Issues "Deep Apology" for "Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein" in New Statement
"Some of the content of the messages between Epstein and me does not represent the person I want to be."
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway is speaking out after numerous emails between her and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were released by the Department of Justice last week. A statement was shared on the Norwegian royal family’s website and social media accounts on Friday, February 6, with the royal household acknowledging the public’s shock surrounding the princess’s friendship with Epstein.
"We understand the strong reactions people have to what has emerged in recent days," the statement read. "The Crown Princess strongly disavows Epstein's abuse and criminal acts. She is very sorry for not having understood early enough what kind of person he was."
Crown Princess Mette-Marit added, "I would like to express my deepest regret for my friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. It is important for me to apologize to all of you that I have disappointed."
The future queen of Norway exchanged dozens of friendly messages with the late sex offender in 2011 and 2012, making comments about the "boring wedding" of the now-Grand Duke and Grand Duchess of Luxembourg and how Epstein was going "wife-hunting" in Europe. In October 2011, she wrote to Epstein: "Googled u after last email. Agree didn’t look too good."
In her statement on February 6, Mette-Marit wrote, "Some of the content of the messages between Epstein and me does not represent the person I want to be. I also apologize for the situation that I have put the Royal Family in, especially the King and Queen."
While the statement included quotes from the crown princess, it hinted that she may be speaking in a more direct way in the days to come. However, her eldest son, Marius Borg Høiby, is currently on trial for rape and a number of other charges, putting the royal "in a very demanding situation."
"The Crown Princess wants to tell about what happened and explain herself in more detail," the royal family wrote, adding, "She cannot do that now. The Crown Princess is in a very demanding situation."
"She hopes for understanding that she needs time to gather herself," the statement concluded.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.