Crown Princess Mette-Marit Issues "Deep Apology" for "Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein" in New Statement

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway is speaking out after numerous emails between her and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were released by the Department of Justice last week. A statement was shared on the Norwegian royal family’s website and social media accounts on Friday, February 6, with the royal household acknowledging the public’s shock surrounding the princess’s friendship with Epstein.

"We understand the strong reactions people have to what has emerged in recent days," the statement read. "The Crown Princess strongly disavows Epstein's abuse and criminal acts. She is very sorry for not having understood early enough what kind of person he was."

Crown Princess Mette-Marit added, "I would like to express my deepest regret for my friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. It is important for me to apologize to all of you that I have disappointed."

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette- Marit visit Fredrikstad Library to mark its 100th anniversary on January 28. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon visit a nursing home with their children Princess Ingrid-Alexandra and Princess Sverre Magnus on December 17. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The future queen of Norway exchanged dozens of friendly messages with the late sex offender in 2011 and 2012, making comments about the "boring wedding" of the now-Grand Duke and Grand Duchess of Luxembourg and how Epstein was going "wife-hunting" in Europe. In October 2011, she wrote to Epstein: "Googled u after last email. Agree didn’t look too good."

In her statement on February 6, Mette-Marit wrote, "Some of the content of the messages between Epstein and me does not represent the person I want to be. I also apologize for the situation that I have put the Royal Family in, especially the King and Queen."

While the statement included quotes from the crown princess, it hinted that she may be speaking in a more direct way in the days to come. However, her eldest son, Marius Borg Høiby, is currently on trial for rape and a number of other charges, putting the royal "in a very demanding situation."

Mette-Marit is pictured with her eldest son, Marius, who is now on trial for rape. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Crown Princess Mette-Marit (third from right) is seen with Queen Sonia, King Harald, Crown Prince Haakon, and Princess Martha Louise. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The Crown Princess wants to tell about what happened and explain herself in more detail," the royal family wrote, adding, "She cannot do that now. The Crown Princess is in a very demanding situation."

"She hopes for understanding that she needs time to gather herself," the statement concluded.