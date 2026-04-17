Queen Mary Gets Caught By Queen Margrethe Making Royal Etiquette Mistake

Queen Margrethe of Denmark may have abdicated the throne in 2024, but she is still calling the shots in the Danish Royal Family. King Frederik and Queen Mary are the current reigning monarch and consort, but even they bow down to Margrethe’s expectations. The former Queen of the Danes had to give the current Queen Mary an etiquette reminder in front of the crowds during a royal event.

Queen Margrethe, photographed in 1972 after her own ascension, abdicated in 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Mary pet the former Queen Margrethe's dog, Tilia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Margrethe marked her 86th birthday on April 16, and celebrated with her son, King Frederik, and daughter-in-law, Queen Mary. They enjoyed a concert from the Royal Life Guards Music Corps outside Fredensborg Palace to mark the occasion. Queen Margrethe’s dog, Tilia, a dachshund, trotted up the steps and received a warm welcome from her owner. When Queen Mary bent down to pet her mother-in-law’s dog, she received a firm correction.

Queen Margrethe quickly informed Queen Mary that she shouldn’t have given the dog any attention. A Danish fan told Hello! that the former monarch told Queen Mary: "Jeg tror ikke det er den rette tid til det,” which translates to "I don't think now is the correct time for that.” Queen Mary quickly stood back up, and while King Frederik laughed at the situation, the current Queen seemed less than enthused by the interaction.

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King Frederik laughed off the interaction, but Queen Mary did not. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Mary and her father, John Donaldson. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Mary is having an especially difficult week, and her thoughts are undoubtedly elsewhere. Aside from her mother-in-law’s very public telling-off, the Queen is grieving the loss of her beloved father, John Dalgleish Donaldson. Her father died on April 12 in Tasmania, Australia after a period of declining health.

In an emotional Instagram post, The Queen wrote “my heart is heavy, and my thoughts are grey. My beloved father has passed away. But I know that when the grief settles, the memories will brighten my day, and what will remain strongest is love and gratitude for everything he gave me and taught me.”