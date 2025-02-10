This Royal Once Escaped Police Protection and Was Eventually Discovered "In the Bar"

Known for her wit, sense of humor and—let's be honest—impressive appreciation for a well-mixed drink, Queen Elizabeth's mum, the Queen Mother lived to be an impressive 101 years old . Of course, one doesn't live that long without quite a few stories to tell, and one resurfaced tale from a 1970s visit gives a real taste of the late royal's personality.

According to the Derby Telegraph (via the Mirror) the Queen Mum traveled to Derby, England to officially open its Assembly Rooms in 1977. During her royal visit, she was protected by Derby police offers, and the daughter of one former officer, Ian Parker, shared a hilarious story involving the escaping royal.

"They lost her!" Parker's daughter, Jane Hart, told the Derby Telegraph. "There was this operation to make sure she was okay and that everything went smoothly. It was a big occasion, and I remember him feeling very proud and privileged to be taking part and getting involved with it."

But where was the Queen Mother? Living her best life at the bar, naturally. As Hart continued, the officers "were leading her around, and they were proud to have her come to the city. But they couldn't find her." She added, "I think quite a few officers were sent to find her, and my dad found her in the bar having a drink."

The Queen Mother, seen here in 1982 with her daughter, Queen Elizabeth, was known to enjoy a drink. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The late royal is seen in a 1983 photo to mark her birthday. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hart noted that it must've been an extremely stressful situation for her dad, despite the drink-filled ending. "He told the story to me, and you could tell he was still feeling nervous about telling it years on because of what they must have gone through," she said.

The Queen Mother was known for her love of a good tipple (she especially loved a Gin and Dubonnet), and once even poured her own pint at a London pub. Per the Mirror, the landlord of an East End London pub, The Queen's Head, welcomed the royal for a visit and was shocked by what happened next.

"You have to remember she was an old lady," the landlord shared after the Queen Mum's 2002 death. "I shook her hand and she felt like a sparrow and I was so scared I might crush her. I asked her what she wanted to drink and she asked for a pint of Special. She poured it herself and she knocked back at least three-quarters of it. I have to say I was impressed."

