Sarah Ferguson Reveals She's "So Close" With Queen Camilla Despite Princess Diana Having Been Her "Best Friend"
"It’s rather nice, and she reminds me of Mum."
Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana were both sisters-in-law and friends as they navigated marrying into the Royal Family in the 1980s. And while they had their ups and downs over the years, Ferguson called Diana her "best friend" in a recent interview with the Sunday Times. However, it turns out Fergie is now "close" with a surprising royal.
The Duchess of York, 65, told the publication that she's good freinds with Queen Camilla, even though The Queen famously carried on an affair with BFF Princess Diana's husband, King Charles, for years.
"Queen Camilla was close friends with Mum, which is why we’re so close now," Ferguson said of Camilla, who was friendly with the duchess's late mother, Susan Barrantes.
However, the Duchess of York—who also told the Sunday Times she will continue to "support" ex-husband Prince Andrew—acknowledged the oddity of the situation. "Diana was my best friend from the age of 14," she shared. "That’s why it’s so big that The Queen and I get on now."
Speaking of Queen Camilla, Ferguson added, "It’s rather nice, and she reminds me of Mum. I admire the extraordinary support she’s giving this country."
Since King Charles and Queen Camilla took the throne, the Duchess of York has made her way back to several events, such as joining the family for their traditional Christmas walk in 2023—the first time she's been invited since the '90s.
"I want to do as much for The Queen as possible," Ferguson told the Sunday Times. "I wish they’d ask me to do more."
Given Prince Andrew's latest "Chinese spy" scandal, that might be unlikely. A royal insider told the Daily Beast that the Duke of York "is finished." The source added, "You would have thought it would be hard to find a way to make things worse but somehow he has managed it.”
And per Hello!, the Duke and Duchess of York may not be attending Christmas at Sandringham this year, and Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are both spending the holidays with their in-laws, per the outlet.
