Sarah Ferguson Says She Supports Ex-Husband Prince Andrew Despite Recent Scandals: "I Won't Let Him Down"

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew have carried on with quite an unconventional arrangement after their 1996 divorce, choosing to live together at Royal Lodge despite the fallout of their marriage. Now in a new interview with the Sunday Times, Ferguson said that she will stand by her ex-husband no matter what.

In the joint interview—which she conducted along with her sister, Jane, before Prince Andrew's recent "Chinese spy" scandal—the Duchess of York said that she doesn't regret marrying the royal.

"I was totally and utterly in love with Andrew. I would do it all over again, 100 percent," she told the Sunday Times. "He’s the best, a great man with a great heart, and kind."

Although the Duke of York was forced to step down from royal duties after his association with Jeffrey Epstein and resulting court case, Ferguson said she's sticking by her ex. "I won’t let him down," she told the publication. "He supports me as much as I support him. He’s supported me through thick and thin, not just marriage or divorce."

The Duke and Duchess of York walked to church with the royals on Christmas Day 2023, including daughter Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fergie—who told Bella magazine earlier this year that she had no plans to remarry Andrew—continued that the amicable exes "agree on the three Cs—communication, compromise, compassion."

The duchess went on to call their wedding "the best day of my life." However, she admitted that becoming a member of the Royal Family had its ups and downs, sharing, "I gave up my anonymity that day. I was able to because love conquers all. It’s still with us today."

The Duchess of York experienced many a cruel headline in the '90s because of her weight, told the Sunday Times that she "was an addict to food. The fact I could eat my emotions was the only thing that saved my life."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But one person in the Royal Family always had her back. Queen Elizabeth—who was also famously close to her son Prince Andrew— remained tight with Ferguson even after her divorce, and the duchess said "The Queen never lost me." In fact, Ferguson shared the last words the late monarch ever said to her.

"The best advice she gave me was the last thing she said to me: 'Sarah, remember that yourself is good enough.' It makes me cry," Fergie told the outlet.