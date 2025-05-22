Princess Charlotte and Her Royal BFF Are "Double Trouble," Per Royal Expert
Cousin Mia Tindall helps bring out Charlotte's "naughty" side.
Royal cousins have been bonding for centuries, whether it's the friendships between Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie or the late Queen Elizabeth and her beloved first cousin, Margaret Rhodes. When it comes to the next generation of British royals, Princess Charlotte shares a particularly sweet bond with Zara and Mike Tindall's 11-year-old daughter, Mia—and she's following in her dad's footsteps with their friendship.
"Practical" Princess Charlotte is said to have a much different personality than mischievous little brother Prince Louis or big brother Prince George, who is on the shyer side. But when the "responsible" royal—who turned 10 earlier this month—is with Mia, she shows a more free-spirited attitude, according to Majesty editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward.
Speaking to the Sun's Fabulous magazine, Seward said, "Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall have become best friends, when the cheeky pair are together that is." She added that "Charlotte is known for being super responsible for both of her brothers, telling them what to do and when to do it at royal occasions," but cousin Mia "is much more adventurous."
Although the pair are "total opposites," Seward said, "they become as one, as children do when they are together." The duo have been spotted laughing together on the annual Christmas walk to church on the Sandringham estate and even hanging out a window during Queen Elizabeth's 2022 Platinum Jubilee.
Prince William shares a close bond with Mia's mom, Zara, and Seward recalled how the cousins "were also partners in crime when they were young."
"Nannies would dread the two of them being together as they were super naughty, noisy and loved getting into trouble," she shared. Similarly, Charlotte and Mia seem to enjoy a good giggle together, with Seward noting, "It makes royal get togethers much more fun and at their age they can still get away with being cheeky and naughty."
"In fact when they get together they can be double trouble but everyone loves them," she added of Charlotte and Mia.
An insider told the publication that Mike and Zara Tindall are keen to give their kids a relaxed childhood despite their royal connections. "Muddy clothes, wet dogs, shrieking giggles, play fights are all to be expected by the Tindalls," the source said. Sounds like the perfect place for a royal playdate.
