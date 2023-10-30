Sarah Ferguson, Who Once Cameo'd on 'Friends,' Shares Moving Tribute to Matthew Perry

Sarah Ferguson just paid a moving tribute to Matthew Perry, who died over the weekend at age 54.
The Duchess of York, known commonly as Fergie, once made a cameo on Perry's hit show Friends, in an episode when Chandler and Joey explore London ahead of Ross' wedding to Emily, and end up meeting the duchess and taking pictures with her.
Alongside pictures of herself with the cast of Friends, the duchess wrote, "I remember being thrilled to have met a natural talent, comedian and brilliant actor. It is a tragedy to lose you so early in life, rest in peace dear Matthew … you have given so much joy and laughter to so many."
"Lovely tribute, Sarah. Thank you for remembering the good times," commented one person.
"It’s so sad, bless his beautiful Soul. May he fly freely with the angels," said another.
Ferguson is just one of the many public figures who have paid tribute to Perry following the tragic news of his passing.
Selma Blair wrote, "All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams."
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, "Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved—and you will be missed."
Other tributes poured in from Rumer Willis, Alyssa Milano, Gwyneth Paltrow, and many, many more.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
