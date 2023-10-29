Celebrity Tributes for Matthew Perry Rush In After Actor’s Sudden Death at 54

We can only hope that Matthew Perry (as well as all who leave us—especially those who leave us unexpectedly) knew how loved he was: celebrity tributes are pouring out for the Friends star, who died suddenly yesterday as a result of an apparent drowning at his home in Los Angeles. He was just 54 years old.

Warner Bros. shared a photo from Perry’s time on Friends, where he was one-sixth of the cast of the most famous show on television for a decade: “We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing,” the caption read. “He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans.”

Actress Selma Blair spoke out on Instagram , calling Perry her “oldest boy friend,” adding “All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams.”

Fellow actress Olivia Munn wrote on her Instagram Story “He struggled so much with addiction and was brave enough to be open and honest about it. I’m so sorry to his family and friends who are getting the news today. Nothing short of heartbreaking. Rest in love, Matthew Perry.”

Melissa Rivers, a “high school classmate” of Perry’s, wrote on X “So sad. Gone too soon. RIP.” Melissa Gilbert expressed her shock, sharing a photo of Perry and writing “No words.” Rosie O’Donnell posted the cover of Perry’s 2022 memoir and wrote “Too hard” alongside it.

Maggie Wheeler, who famously played Janice alongside Perry on Friends, shared a photo from their time on the show and captioned it “What a loss. The world will miss you Matthew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.” Paget Brewster, who had a small role on Friends, tweeted “I’m so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won’t rest in peace though..He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there.”

Actress Mira Sorvino tweeted “Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!!” Octavia Spencer also spoke out, writing, “I’m incredibly saddened to hear of Matthew Perry’s passing today. His gift to the world will be remembered forever. Sending love to Matthew’s family, friends, co-stars, and millions of fans around the world.” Yvette Nicole Brown added that Perry “was a sweetheart who deserved more peace in this life” and Shannen Doherty, who Perry costarred with on Beverly Hills 90210, spoke of her “lifetime” of friendship with Perry in an emotional Instagram post: “We were a gang way back,” she wrote. “We all grew up together going to the Formosa, North and constantly laughing. Matt, Roger, David, Roxana. We played dare and Matt had to say ridiculous things to girls at the bar. We just always had fun and supported each other. You would always find us all together in a booth speaking in our own made up language. And yes, Matt always had THAT sense of humor.”

Doherty also revealed that, before becoming lifelong friends, the two dated. “Matt and I had a date and it was on Valentine’s Day,” she continued. “He wanted to get a reservation at a restaurant in Malibu but couldn’t so my dad got the reservation for him. We went and he talked about my dad’s Irish persuasiveness the majority of the night. Our friendship spanned a long time. A lifetime really. I know many are hurting, especially our little gang. He will be missed by many and definitely by us. Yes. I could be more poetic or say things better but right now, shock and sadness prevail.”

Rumer Willis, whose father Bruce Willis costarred with Perry in the film The Whole Nine Yards, wrote “When I was a kid and I was on Set while he and my dad were doing whole nine and whole 10 yards he was so kind and funny and sweet with my sisters and me and I think his physical Comedy and that movie still makes me laugh so much,” she wrote. “I know he had many challenges in his life and brought a lot of joy to people with his comedy I hope he can rest peacefully.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was a classmate of Perry’s, wrote “Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved—and you will be missed.”

Actress Alyssa Milano wrote “Matty was always the funniest person in the room. And the KINDEST. He was kind. Matty, remember when we used to go play bingo at that church in the valley? You made me laugh that painful kind of laugh. A cry laugh. You made me cry-laugh.”

News of Perry’s untimely death broke not long before taping of Saturday Night Live began, and the show paid tribute to Perry, who hosted the show in 1997. The show honored Perry with a title card of his name appearing alongside a black and white portrait of him. Adele also paid tribute to Perry onstage last night at her Las Vegas residency, saying of the actor “It is always so shocking, especially someone that made you laugh and who brought so much joy to your life that you don’t know. This is what I find so strange. I never met him in my life. There is something, you feel so sad about it, especially because you don’t necessarily know what was going on.”

She then dedicated her song “When We Were Young” to Perry.