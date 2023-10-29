Matthew Perry, Star of ‘Friends,’ Dead at 54

Matthew Perry, one of the six main cast members of the hit television show Friends, has died, TMZ reports. He was just 54 years old.

The outlet reports the actor was found Saturday at an L.A. area home, where he appeared to have drowned. The outlet’s sources said first responders rushed to the home on a call about a cardiac arrest, and that he was found in a jacuzzi at the home. No drugs were found at the scene, and no foul play is involved, the outlet reports.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though most famous for his role of Chandler Bing on Friends—which ran for 10 seasons and 234 episodes, all of which Perry starred in—Perry was also in numerous other television shows, from Growing Pains and Silver Spoons to Beverly Hills 90210, Ally McBeal, The West Wing, Scrubs, and many more. He also did film work, as well, including Fools Rush In, The Whole Nine Yards, and 17 Again. Perry hadn’t acted in the past six years, since 2017.

Perry suffered mightily through an addiction to drugs and alcohol, painkillers, specifically; he battled an addiction to Vicodin, which he detailed in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. Perry had been sober since May 2021.

We send our love to all those affected by this tragedy.