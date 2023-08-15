7 Words the Royal Family Simply Won’t Say

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Being a royal, as we all know, is a world unto itself. Royal protocol is steeped in manners, and, as such, The Mirror reports, there are seven words you’ll basically never hear a member of the royal family say. Social anthropologist Kate Fox walks us through it—and some words you might not expect to be all but banned.

(Image credit: Getty)

Pardon

“We’d always thought ‘pardon’ was more polite than the alternatives,” The Mirror writes. “Not being royal, however, we were wrong.” Apparently “pardon” is forbidden to use. Instead, if you didn’t quite catch what the royal you’re speaking to said, opt for “Sorry?” or even “Sorry, what?” “Or simply pretend you have heard with a nod and a smile,” The Mirror reports. “It may be for the best.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Toilet

This one is slightly more obvious. Instead of using “toilet,” royals use the word “loo” when they need to use the facilities. “‘Toilet’ is French by origin, so it is apparently avoided,” The Mirror writes. “So, if you’re ever wandering the vast corridors in Buckingham Palace, desperate for a tinkle, ask the nearest footman where the loo is.” Good to know.

Perfume

Again, a head scratcher—what’s the matter with this word? “The royals don’t wear perfume,” The Mirror writes. “They wear scent.” Interesting.

(Image credit: Getty)

Tea

Okay, now come on. If there were any word we’d expect to not be banned by the British royal family (!) it’d probably be tea, right? After all, what’s more British than that? According to Fox, one surefire way of outing yourself as decidedly non-royal is to refer to your evening meal as “tea.” If you do want to convince one you’re blue-blooded, apparently change your vernacular to “dinner” or “supper.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Lounge

Inside palace walls there are many rooms, but none of them is a lounge (or a living room). That’s not because such rooms with that same intent don’t exist in the royal stratosphere; it’s simply because they’re referred to as “drawing rooms” or “sitting rooms.” And, by the way, there are no couches in their sitting rooms—only sofas (or thrones, as The Mirror rightly points out).

(Image credit: Getty)

Posh

“The first rule of being posh?” The Mirror asks. “You never refer to someone—or yourself—as being posh.” Instead, you’re “smart,” Fox said.

(Image credit: Getty)

Dessert

It’s certainly not that the royals don’t eat this exclamation point on the meal, but instead of calling it “dessert,” they refer to it as “pudding.”

Don’t say you didn’t learn anything new today!