The Household Item That King Charles “Trembled” and “Shrieked” About After Seeing It for the First Time
Something tells us he hasn't spent much time in the kitchen.
Growing up in the halls of Buckingham Palace with cooks, butlers and footmen at the ready, it's understandable that King Charles III probably hasn't done much in terms of chores or cooking. But a story about his first encounter with one common household item has resurfaced—and it's seriously hilarious.
According to Tom Bower's biography Rebel Prince (later republished as Rebel King: The Making of a Monarch), The King had to be reassured by Queen Camilla when he came across a piece of plastic wrap for the first time and "trembled." Yes, you read that correctly.
In the book, Bower wrote (via The Mirror), "He walked into the dining room and shrieked. Fearing the worst, Camilla dashed in after him. ‘What’s this?’ asked her husband, pointing at the food."
"'It's cling film, darling,' she replied, referring to the British term for plastic wrap.
Apparently, Charles had never used some good 'ole Saran Wrap in his day, and it shows.
His frightful cling film story is making the royal rounds again in the wake of the new cookbook by Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles. In Cooking With the Crown, the accomplished food writer describes some of the quirks of his mom and stepfather's diets. In a piece for the Daily Mail, Camilla's son called The King "a true food hero" for his commitment to "sustainable agriculture," adding, "there is no waste at his table."
Per a report from the Mail on Sunday, Charles—who famously used to skip lunch, as Parker Bowles confirmed— has agreed to eat an afternoon snack with “some reluctance," thanks to his wife's insistence.
"He now eats half an avocado to sustain him through the day. It's important, particularly if you have got an illness," a source told the newspaper of Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer in early 2024.
The best news about his healthy lunch? No plastic wrap required.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
