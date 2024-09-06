Queen Camilla Celebrates Son's New Royal Book With Ex-Husband Andrew Parker Bowles
There's no drama between these exes.
Queen Camilla might have divorced her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, in 1995, but she reunited with the father of her two children at their son's latest book launch in London on Thursday, Sept. 5.
The former spouses joined son Tom Parker Bowles and daughter Laura Lopes to celebrate Tom's forthcoming cookbook, "Cooking & The Crown," which includes 100 regal recipes and plenty of royal tidbits.
The award-winning food writer was cheered on by his parents and sister along with his aunt Annabel Elliot, The Queen's sister, during the bash at The Audley Public House.
Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, penned this cookbook full of royal recipes.
Queen Camilla looked chic in a white polka-dot shirtdress for the party, carrying a black clutch and sipping a drink as she mingled with guests like makeup guru Charlotte Tilbury.
And although Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles — who were married for 22 years — are no longer together, they share a friendly relationship.
The Queen's ex-husband was on hand to support Camilla and King Charles during their 2023 coronation, and the former couple frequently meet up for family events and lunches.
Despite being described by friends as "a bit of a rogue," per the Sunday Times, Andrew has remained a steady presence in his former wife's life.
“They are joined at the hip," a source told the newspaper. "He arranges so much for her. They have lunch together the whole time. He’s right in there. He was always, and still is, Camilla’s co-conspirator.”
As for their 49-year-old son, he's authored numerous cookbooks, with his royal-themed release combining history and recipes with tales dating back to the Victorian era.
Royal readers can enjoy recreating dishes such as Queen Mary's birthday cake, George V's curry and Queen Camilla's porridge while reading "behind-the-scenes peeks into the histories of kitchen suppers, garden parties, coronations, and state banquets."
In addition to supporting her son, the event tied in with Queen Camilla's passion for reading; King Charles's wife is a huge supporter of literature and even started her own book club, The Queen's Reading Room.
Cooking & The Crown, which releases Oct. 22 in the United States and Sept. 26 in the U.K., is currently available for pre-order.
Kristin Contino joined Marie Claire as its Senior Royal and Celebrity editor in 2024. She's covered major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation over the years, placing a particular focus on the British royal family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
