Queen Camilla's Son Shares a Rare Update on King Charles' Cancer Treatment

Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, has shared a rare health update about King Charles III's cancer treatment. The food critic reportedly made the revelation while promoting his new book, Cooking and the Crown: Royal Recipes from Queen Victoria to King Charles III.

According to the Express, Parker Bowles shared the personal news at an event, saying that the King's "doctor says the treatment is going well." Charles revealed his cancer diagnosis in February 2024, and has made a return to official royal duties since then.

Parker Bowles also revealed how his mom, Queen Camilla, had been dealing with the diagnosis, saying, "She's tough, my mother."

Ahead of the release of his book, Parker Bowles wrote an article for the Daily Mail, in which he discussed King Charles and Queen Camilla's food preferences.

"There is no man who knows more about food and farming, from the best of British cheeses, through rare breeds of sheep and cow, to heritage varieties of plum, apple and pear, than the King," Bowles wrote, before calling his stepfather "a true food hero."

King Charles visits Southport. (Image credit: Paul Ellis - WPA Pool/Peter Powell/AFP/Getty Images)

Parker Bowles shared that his mother and stepfather regularly eat healthy meals.

"Today, though, with the exception of state banquets and official dinners, The King and Queen eat simple, healthy and resolutely seasonal food, whether they're at Buckingham Palace, Sandringham or Balmoral," he wrote for the publication. "Their chefs, under the expert control of Royal Chef Mark Flanagan, travel with them."

As a big fan of sustainability, King Charles ensures "there is no waste at his table," and "has long talked about the importance of sustainable ­agriculture," Queen Camilla's son explained.

"Just like the sovereigns before him, his kitchens are filled with the seasonal bounty of the royal estates and gardens, from game, beef and lamb, to peas, strawberries, raspberries and chard," Parker Bowles revealed. "That, along with state banquets, and the importance of tea as a mid-afternoon meal, is a tradition that has endured through the ages."