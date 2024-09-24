Queen Camilla's Son Shares a Rare Update on King Charles' Cancer Treatment
Tom Parker Bowles described his mother as "tough" while coping with Charles' diagnosis.
Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, has shared a rare health update about King Charles III's cancer treatment. The food critic reportedly made the revelation while promoting his new book, Cooking and the Crown: Royal Recipes from Queen Victoria to King Charles III.
According to the Express, Parker Bowles shared the personal news at an event, saying that the King's "doctor says the treatment is going well." Charles revealed his cancer diagnosis in February 2024, and has made a return to official royal duties since then.
Parker Bowles also revealed how his mom, Queen Camilla, had been dealing with the diagnosis, saying, "She's tough, my mother."
Ahead of the release of his book, Parker Bowles wrote an article for the Daily Mail, in which he discussed King Charles and Queen Camilla's food preferences.
"There is no man who knows more about food and farming, from the best of British cheeses, through rare breeds of sheep and cow, to heritage varieties of plum, apple and pear, than the King," Bowles wrote, before calling his stepfather "a true food hero."
Parker Bowles shared that his mother and stepfather regularly eat healthy meals.
"Today, though, with the exception of state banquets and official dinners, The King and Queen eat simple, healthy and resolutely seasonal food, whether they're at Buckingham Palace, Sandringham or Balmoral," he wrote for the publication. "Their chefs, under the expert control of Royal Chef Mark Flanagan, travel with them."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
As a big fan of sustainability, King Charles ensures "there is no waste at his table," and "has long talked about the importance of sustainable agriculture," Queen Camilla's son explained.
"Just like the sovereigns before him, his kitchens are filled with the seasonal bounty of the royal estates and gardens, from game, beef and lamb, to peas, strawberries, raspberries and chard," Parker Bowles revealed. "That, along with state banquets, and the importance of tea as a mid-afternoon meal, is a tradition that has endured through the ages."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
32 of the Smartest Celebrities in Hollywood
Some of them may surprise you.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Bella Hadid Is Back on the Runway
She made her grand return at Saint Laurent.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
James Middleton's Son Inigo Wears Clothes Donated by Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton
"They are milestones, because my sisters remember when their child was wearing something."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
James Middleton's Son Inigo Wears Clothes Donated by Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton
"They are milestones, because my sisters remember when their child was wearing something."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Reveals How Becoming a "Father for the Second Time" Changed Him
"Much has changed in my life and the world."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Diana Wasn't Afraid to Go "Where the Pain Was" in Her Charity Work
"It’s so easy to pause, to stop and to say, 'This is too big. It’s too messy.'"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Proves He's a Doting Dad by FaceTiming Archie and Lilibet During His New York Trip
"And backstage, he was actually calling Meghan."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Was the "Driving Force" Behind Prince Harry's 40th Birthday Wishes
The Princess of Wales reportedly sent a "thoughtful gift" to her brother-in-law, too.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Calls to Replace the Term "Mental Health" With a New Phrase During New York Trip
"He actually said to me, as we came in, that we should no longer talk about mental health."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate and Prince William "Treated Themselves" to a Weekend Away Without Their Kids
The royals reportedly escaped to "the monarch's private Highland estate" for a few days.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Elizabeth Denied Prince William's Request to Make Kate Middleton a Princess
"Kate is a commoner."
By Amy Mackelden Published