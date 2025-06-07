How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Paid Tribute to Princess Diana With Princess Lilibet's 4th Birthday Celebration
The Sussexes spent "two days of pure joy" at Disneyland with their children.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter, Princess Lilibet, turned 4 on June 4, 2025. In honor of Lilibet's birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with son Prince Archie, took a family trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California. Duchess Meghan shared an adorable Instagram post featuring photos and videos from the trip, which paid tribute to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, in a special way.
Meghan captioned the post, "Thank you @disneyland for giving our family two days of pure joy!" The Sussexes could be seen riding multiple attractions at Disneyland, including Tiana's Bayou Adventure, formerly known as Splash Mountain.
Princess Diana took sons Harry and William to Disneyworld in Florida in August 1993, where they rode Splash Mountain. "The trio was treated to an exclusive ride on Splash Mountain, which was closed off to other guests," People reported. "Diana and the boys were escorted through Disney's secret underground tunnels for VIPs, accompanied by close friends and security."
A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)
A photo posted by on
A waiter who worked at Disneyland during Diana's visit told People, "They were all very nice, very well behaved. She was a sweetheart."
Princess Diana was photographed with her sons at several different amusement parks throughout the years. The former Princess of Wales appeared to have a strong sense of fun, and was seen laughing while riding a log flume alongside William and Harry in August 1990.
It appears as though Meghan and Harry are raising Archie and Lilibet with the very same sense of fun Princess Diana instilled in her children.
On June 4, Meghan posted a sweet tribute to daughter Lilibet on her 4th birthday. "Happy birthday to our beautiful girl!" the Duchess of Sussex wrote on Instagram. "Four years ago today she came into our lives - and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!"
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Miley Cyrus's Naked Dress Is Dripping With Crystal Drops
The singer plucked the nude haute couture outfit straight from the runway.
-
Jennifer Lawrence Doubles Up on Controversial Summer Trends
She also played into 2025's sardine fashion trend in an unexpected way.
-
We Have A Verdict! Breaking Down the 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 Ending, From the Trial to That Cliffhanger
Did the "Mayoress Murderess" saga end in chaos? (Of course it did.)
-
Princess Diana Argued With Her Butler and One Designer Over Wanting to "Go Super Short on the Skirts"
She argued with her butler and one designer about pushing the boundaries of hemlines.
-
Princess Diana Was Betrayed by "Monster of Harrods" Mohamed Al-Fayed's Security Guards, Per Shocking New Book
"You had to be on your toes," a former guard said in the explosive tell-all.
-
Princess Diana Had a 'Pretty Woman' Moment After Being Turned Away From Top Designer Ahead of Her Wedding
"Big mistake. Big. Huge!"
-
Prince William Says Family Can Be a "Mixed Bag" Amid Rift With Prince Harry
The Prince of Wales referenced tough family dynamics during a chat with soldiers.
-
Princess Diana "Started Crying" While Discussing Prince Harry, Prince William and This Shocking Event
News presenter Eamonn Holmes recalled a moment when the late princess "went into a whole literal sob story."
-
Princess Lilibet Has Prince Harry's Eyes in Adorable New Fourth Birthday Photos
Proud mom Meghan shared some unseen photos of Lili—and she looks just like her dad.
-
All About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Two Rescue Dogs, Mamma Mia and Pula
Prince Harry says the pair are "emotional support dogs 100 percent, when they're behaving."
-
Exclusive: Meghan Markle on the "Extraordinary Advice" Tina Knowles Gave Her During Special Podcast Episode
The Duchess of Sussex tells 'Marie Claire' what it was like talking business and Beyoncé with Ms. Tina.