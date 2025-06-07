How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Paid Tribute to Princess Diana With Princess Lilibet's 4th Birthday Celebration

Princess Diana rides a log flume in an amusement park with sons Prince William and Prince Harry
(Image credit: Mathieu Polak/Sygma via Getty Images)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter, Princess Lilibet, turned 4 on June 4, 2025. In honor of Lilibet's birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with son Prince Archie, took a family trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California. Duchess Meghan shared an adorable Instagram post featuring photos and videos from the trip, which paid tribute to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, in a special way.

Meghan captioned the post, "Thank you @disneyland for giving our family two days of pure joy!" The Sussexes could be seen riding multiple attractions at Disneyland, including Tiana's Bayou Adventure, formerly known as Splash Mountain.

Princess Diana took sons Harry and William to Disneyworld in Florida in August 1993, where they rode Splash Mountain. "The trio was treated to an exclusive ride on Splash Mountain, which was closed off to other guests," People reported. "Diana and the boys were escorted through Disney's secret underground tunnels for VIPs, accompanied by close friends and security."

A waiter who worked at Disneyland during Diana's visit told People, "They were all very nice, very well behaved. She was a sweetheart."

Princess Diana was photographed with her sons at several different amusement parks throughout the years. The former Princess of Wales appeared to have a strong sense of fun, and was seen laughing while riding a log flume alongside William and Harry in August 1990.

Princess Diana rides a log flume in an amusement park with sons Prince William and Prince Harry

Princess Diana, Prince Harry, and Prince William at Alton Towers Resort in October 1990.

(Image credit: Mathieu Polak/Sygma via Getty Images)

It appears as though Meghan and Harry are raising Archie and Lilibet with the very same sense of fun Princess Diana instilled in her children.

Princess Diana and Prince Harry ride a log flume on April 18, 1992 at Thorpe Park in the UK

Princess Diana and Prince Harry at Thorpe Park in April 1992.

(Image credit: Bob Collier/Sygma via Getty Images)

On June 4, Meghan posted a sweet tribute to daughter Lilibet on her 4th birthday. "Happy birthday to our beautiful girl!" the Duchess of Sussex wrote on Instagram. "Four years ago today she came into our lives - and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!"

