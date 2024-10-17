This Royal and His Friends Found Tea at Windsor Castle to Be a Hilariously Disappointing Experience
"I expected big trays loaded with scones and exotic fruit tarts."
When one pictures tea time with the royals, visions of silver trays, crisp linen and delicate sandwiches come to mind. But for one man married into the Royal Family, the experience was quite different, as Princess Anne's son-in-law, Mike Tindall, and his podcast co-hosts revealed in their new book, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby — Unleashed.
The former England rugby star—who is married to Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter and Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Phillips—shared an unexpected glimpse into the humble side of royal life during a visit to Windsor Castle to record his popular podcast last year.
Tindall sat down with co-hosts Alex Payne and James Haskell from The Good, The Bad & The Rugby along with Princess Anne, Prince William and Kate Middleton for the taping—but Haskell in particular was shocked over the decidedly un-royal spread.
"I expected big trays loaded with scones and exotic fruit tarts," the former rugby player wrote in the book (via the Telegraph), adding, "Instead, I got a couple of broken rich teas and what appeared to be a half-eaten malted milk—a leftover from a box of Family Circle biscuits."
Fortunately, Tindall's pal came prepared, sharing, "Luckily, I’d brought along an M&S sandwich, but when I started eating it, someone appeared and shooed me into a corridor. They’d been on red alert since our MD spilt coffee on what was probably a priceless Chippendale cabinet."
Questionable tea service aside, Tindall said it wasn't as difficult as one might think to adjust into his wife's famous family. "Believe it or not, marrying into the Royal Family was pretty easy for me. They were always nice to me, and I was always nice to them. Simple really," he wrote in the book.
While Mike and his wife, Zara, aren't official working royals, former royal butler Paul Burrell tells Marie Claire that the low-key duo could be just like what the Royal Family needs to connect with the public.
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
Calling the podcaster "a no nonsense, common sense guy who speaks his mind," Burrell, who served Princess Diana for years as well as Queen Elizabeth, says the Tindalls are a particular favorite of The King.
"Even though he has appeared on television in his own right as a celebrity, I think he's been totally discreet," Burrell adds of Mike, who appeared on reality show I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here. "He's never let the family down." Unlike Windsor Castle's tea service, apparently.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
Fans Are Wondering Whether Marissa and Ramses Will Make It to the Altar in the 'Love is Blind' Season 7 Finale
The Navy vet and the nonprofit worker brought up serious concerns during their time on the Netflix reality hit.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
36 On-Sale Handbags From Nordstrom to Refresh Your Collection
The best part? They all ring in at $350 and under.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Deliver a Mother-Daughter Layering Lesson
Suddenly I know exactly what to wear under my fleece-lined coat.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Why King Charles Is Receiving Complaints About Rats, Overflowing Trash, and Awful Odors
"The King would be horrified—it's a disgrace."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
How Princess Diana's Sisters Have Remained Close to Prince Harry and Prince William
"The aunts looked thrilled to see their warring nephews."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Diana Allegedly Praised Queen Camilla as "Loyal and Discreet" During Charles Affair
"She was complicated and confusing."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle Opens Up About the "Position" She Doesn't Want to Be in as a Mother
The Duchess of Sussex got candid about motherhood while attending the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Reveals the One Thing His Daughter Princess Lilibet Can't Live Without
"Every parent has a spare. I’ve got at least six spare."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Beatrice Is Reportedly "Sick of Being Humiliated" Amid Continued Prince Andrew Drama
"Beatrice always gets stuck in the middle of things, playing peacemaker on behalf of her dad."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Calls to Replace the Term "Mental Health" With a New Phrase During New York Trip
"He actually said to me, as we came in, that we should no longer talk about mental health."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Future "Looks Rather Bleak" and Very "Expensive," Royal Historian Claims
"They’re going to disappear like so many other celebrities."
By Amy Mackelden Published