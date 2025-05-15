Zara Tindall Reveals "Disadvantages" That "No One Would Believe" About Being a Member of the Royal Family
It's not always what it's cracked up to be.
Zara Tindall might not have a title, but as the daughter of Princess Anne and granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, she's just as royal as they come. Tindall—who is celebrating her 44th birthday on May 15—recently opened up about her life in the spotlight, and while she said that the Royal Family goes "through the same struggles other people do," she also admitted that her regal ancestry has made life slightly more difficult—especially when it comes to her equestrian career.
While speaking at a recent London Sporting Club lunch (via the Mirror), Princess Anne's only daughter said that rather than giving her a leg up, her royal status has made competing more difficult.
"No one would believe me, but there were a lot of disadvantages," she said of being a part of the Royal Family. "But the amazing thing about sport is that it is a level playing field. You have to run out and you have to perform."
She added that no matter who you are, "If you want to get on team you have to win. You have to be consistent. You cant fake it."
Despite the extra pressure put on her as a royal, Zara won silver in the 2012 London Olympics. "My mum gave me the Olympic silver medal,” she told the audience. “She was so proud and it was amazing to get it from her." Although lifelong equestrian Princess Anne once competed in the Olympics herself, she never took home a medal, making the moment even more special for the duo.
However, the awards ceremony delivered an unexpected dilemma for the equestrian, who shared, "I was like, 'Do I kiss her or hug my mum?'"
When it comes to her numerous medals, the mom of three said they have a place of honor in her home with her former England rugby player husband, Mike Tindall. "We have a little bar in our house and they are hanging above all the alcohol.”
Zara also shared how her father, Mark Phillips—who has been divorced from Princess Anne since 1992—is much tougher on her when it comes to riding. "I used to go to one side and [mum] would say ‘don't listen to your father,'" she said. "She is very level headed and calm. He was like ‘you need to do more of this. You need to do more of that.' They had very different approaches."
