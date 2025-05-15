This Unexpected Royal Has Become the Family's "Rock" During a Turbulent Time for the Monarchy
"Family is very close to her heart."
The past five years have been a tough time for the Royal Family marked by family deaths, royal scandals and cancer battles—and a global pandemic on top of it all. Although the monarchy experienced a major blow when Queen Elizabeth died in 2022, King Charles has led his family into a new era, and there's one behind-the-scenes royal who has become an increasingly strong source of support for her family.
Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall is celebrating her 44th birthday on Thursday, May 15, and speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, body language expert Darren Stanton revealed how Tindall has come into her own.
Born to Princess Anne and her ex-husband Captain Mark Phillips in 1981, Zara—who is married to former England rugby player Mike Tindall—balances life as a professional equestrian with being a mom to kids Mia, 11, Lena, 7 and Lucas, 4.
"As younger royals have begun to modernize tradition and show more personality, Zara Tindall’s confidence has clearly grown," Stanton said. "She's never been one to fit the mold of a stoic royal. Zara is full of warmth, laughter, and joy." He added that in today's world, "authenticity and approachability can go hand in hand with royal life," and for Zara, that comes easily.
"Her personality seems so fun and down to earth, and Zara has a great rapport with every member of the royal family," Stanton continued. The Tindalls are famously close with Zara's cousin Prince William and his family, with Mike Tindall seen as a surrogate brother of sorts to the Prince of Wales. Zara was also seen sharing laughs with Princess Eugenie at the Cheltenham Festival in March—and even coordinated with her cousin in maroon outfits.
"She clearly thinks highly of her family and has developed strong bonds with everyone," Stanton said. "They seem to see her as a real rock who can always be relied on. Family is very close to her heart.”
During a recent lunch with the London Sporting Club (via the Mirror), the Olympic silver medalist told the crowd that being a member of the Royal Family was actually a disadvantage when it came to her career.
"No one would believe me, but there were a lot of disadvantages," she said of her royal status. "But the amazing thing about sport is that it is a level playing field. You have to run out and you have to perform." But despite being a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, Zara insisted that being a royal was like being part of any family.
"It is very hard to see from the outside, but 100 percent, it is a family that is still going through the same struggles other people do," she said.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
