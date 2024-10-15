This Lesser-Known British Royal Is Known as the Family's Secret Weapon

King Charles III has made his vision for the future of the monarchy clear, preferring to focus on a slimmed-down version that includes himself, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate as the core group of working royals. While family members like Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh still carry out numerous engagements on the calendar, there's one low-key royal who has captured the heart of the British public—and one former royal staffer.

When asked about the idea of a trimmed-down monarchy, former royal butler Paul Burrell—speaking on behalf of Spin Genie—tells Marie Claire not to discount Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, 43, and her husband, Mike Tindall, 45, when it comes to pitching in for royal duties.

With Princess Kate still recovering from cancer, Prince Harry living in California and the King and Queen getting older, it seems likely that some of the younger royals might be asked to take on events despite Charles's vision. Burrell says that the Tindalls—especially Mike—could be the answer.

Calling Mike "a breath of fresh air in the Royal Family," Burrell—who served Queen Elizabeth as a footman and later worked as a butler to Princess Diana—says he thinks the public will "see [more of] Zara because Charles is very fond of Zara and Mike."

"I have to say, Mike has been a revelation to me," he continues, describing the former professional rugby player as "the ordinary man who has coped with marrying into that institution, and that is not an easy thing to do."

Ironically, in an excerpt from Tindall's forthcoming book, The Good, the Bad & the Rugby — Unleashed, shared by the Telegraph on Oct. 14, Mike writes that, "Believe it or not, marrying into the Royal Family was pretty easy for me. They were always nice to me, and I was always nice to them. Simple really."

Perhaps Mike Tindall has found it "easy" to fit in with the likes of King Charles and company because of his down-to-earth personality, with Burrell commenting that the Good, the Bad & the Rugby podcast co-host is "a no nonsense, common sense guy who speaks his mind."

"I think that's why he's liked so much," Burrell adds, noting that Queen Elizabeth "was fond of him."

The former butler says he "would like to see Zara and Mike stepping in for the King here and there because I think they know how to do it and I think they reach the ordinary people on the street."

Although Mike occasionally shares little tidbits about his famous in-laws on his podcast and has competed on the popular reality U.K. show I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here, Burrell notes that he hasn't cashed in on his connection to the family.

"Even though he has appeared on television in his own right as a celebrity, I think he's been totally discreet," Burrell tells Marie Claire. "He's never let the family down. He was in the heart of the Royal Family when our late Queen was ill. Have you ever heard him speak about it? No, because he's discreet and loyal to the family."

However, the royal commentator pointed out that there might be a very good reason why he keeps mum. "And listen, I wouldn't be disloyal to Princess Anne. I wouldn't want to get on the wrong side of her. She's the one that will tell you what to do," he says.

Given the resurfaced story about her surprising criminal record, Burrell might just be right.