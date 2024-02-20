Meghan Markle’s Cousin Says She Was “Really Mature for Her Age” and “Looked After Everyone” When She Was a Little Girl

We certainly know the Meghan Markle of today—or at least we think we do—but what was she like as a little girl, long before the fame and the royal wedding? Her cousin Shawn Johnson said, per The Mirror , that she “looked after everyone” and had to navigate challenges, adding that she was “really mature for her age.”

Meghan grew up in the View Park-Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles, The Mirror reports, and spent much of her childhood with her mother, Doria Ragland, after Ragland and Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, divorced when Meghan was six years old. Meghan moved in with her father at the age of nine while her mother further pursued her career, The Mirror reports.

Johnson said Meghan was “kind” and told The Daily Mail that “She was infectious with just the way she was and really mature for her age. She was always really looking after us and making sure that we’re all doing fine.”

To that point, relationship expert Louella Alderson told The Mirror “Meghan is often described as confident, independent, and driven. These traits are likely to have contributed to her maturity at a young age, as she was able to take control of situations and make decisions for herself. As a natural leader and self-starter, she may have been motivated to grow up quickly in order to achieve her goals and navigate through challenges. Her upbringing may also have played a role in her maturity.”

Meghan attended Hollywood Little Red Schoolhouse before attending Immaculate Heart High School. “Meghan attended an all-girls private Catholic school where she could’ve been exposed to strong female leaders who may have influenced her maturity and independence,” Alderson said. “Schools such as these often have a stricter and more disciplined environment, which could also contribute to the development of maturity in students.”

As with any child of divorced parents, Alderson said Ragland and Markle’s divorce could have influenced Meghan’s personality: “Meghan’s parents divorced when she was young, and this could have also played a role in her maturity,” she said. “Children of divorce can sometimes have to take on more responsibilities and adapt to changes within their family structure, which can lead to them growing up faster than their peers. Meghan was co-parented by both her parents, which could have given her a unique perspective on relationships and the ability to communicate and handle conflict maturely. Splitting her time between her parents may also have exposed her to a different set of values and expectations, further contributing to her maturity. Ultimately, it’s difficult to pinpoint one specific reason for Meghan’s early maturity. It’s likely a combination of genetic factors and life experiences that have shaped her into the mature individual she was growing up.”

Meghan’s cousin Johnson added that, in addition to being mature, she was “always really sweet” and “had a star quality about her.”