Why a Football Star Is Refusing to Attend a BBQ with King Charles

King Charles is gearing up for his first international tour since being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, with the monarch visiting Samoa and Australia from Oct. 18 to Oct. 26. While he plans to join Queen Camilla in meeting people across Oceania—including taking part in a classic Aussie BBQ—it turns out there's one man who won't be firing up the barbie.

Craig Foster, a 55-year-old retired pro football (aka soccer) player, shared an invitation he received from Chris Minns, a member of Australian parliament, and his wife, Anna, to attend a barbecue bash with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

"Thanks Anna and Chris," Foster penned on Instagram. "But, no thanks."

The sports analyst continued that he does "look forward to a snag with our first Aussie Head of State. When we put our big pants on, as a country."

Craig Foster's Instagram post declining royal invite

Foster's remarks reference King Charles's role as the country's head of state, with the former footballer and a number of other Australians expressing their wishes for Australia to move away from a constitutional monarchy and become a republic.

While many commenters showed support for the sports star's post, one pointed out he was "a bit hypocritical" for accepting an AM award, which is the Australian equivalent of the honors doled out by the Royal Family in the U.K.

Another fan suggested that Foster should have gone to the BBQ to share his thoughts in person, writing, "I believe we should cut off ties to the English monarchy and it’s time Australia became a Republic nation but I also believe you should put your big pants on and accept this invitation, attend this event and with upmost respect discuss your views where possible and appropriate."

King Charles tried his hand at Samoan dancing ahead of his upcoming tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The event is set to include plenty of local foods as well as discussions with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander representatives surrounding "strengthening culture," per Buckingham Palace.

While Foster won't be meeting with The King and Queen Camilla, the royal couple will carry out 11 days of engagements across Australia and Samoa. Their trip down under will include stops at a war memorial, the Australian National Botanic Gardens and Sydney's iconic harbor.

Queen Camilla will focus on some of her passion projects, attending a forum on family violence and a workshop for children participating in The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition. The King and Queen will then head to Samoa to attend the 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (and perhaps take part in some local dancing).

As for Foster, we have a feeling the royals won't be saving him any burgers.