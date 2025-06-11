How an "Olive Branch" From King Charles to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Could Be a "Huge Problem" for the Royal Family
"It would send a message that would not be appropriate at the moment," a royal expert explained.
King Charles may be "forced" to skip one particular tradition at this year's Trooping the Colour, by trading horseback riding for a carriage arrival. According to one royal expert, The King might also be considering extending an "olive branch" to Prince Andrew's daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. However, The King's kindness could allegedly backfire.
It's currently unclear whether Beatrice and Eugenie will join the Royal Family on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour on June 14. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams spoke to GB News about why any potential decision to include Eugenie and Beatrice could cause a "huge problem" for King Charles.
"It would bring into focus the fact that [Prince] Andrew does not appear, and anything to do with him is still too toxic," Fitzwilliams told the outlet. "Unfortunately for the Yorks, there is a problem, a huge problem, and it would send a message that would not be appropriate at the moment."
While Prince Andrew did attend the Royal Family's Easter church service in April, he's been largely absent from public life in recent years. Following his disastrous Newsnight interview in 2019 and his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew was forced to take a step back from carrying out any official royal duties.
As for The King's decision to forgo horseback riding at Trooping the Colour, in favor of arriving by carriage with Queen Camilla, Fitzwilliams told the outlet, "I think that it's only sensible, given the treatment for cancer and the fact that he did so last year for the same reason." The royal expert continued, "He'll be accepting it."
According to the Express, it's believed that Prince William, Princess Kate, and their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—will join Charles and Camilla on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, and Prince Edward and his wife, Duchess Sophie, are also thought to have received an invite to stand on the balcony for 2025's Trooping the Colour.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
