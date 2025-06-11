King Charles may be "forced" to skip one particular tradition at this year's Trooping the Colour, by trading horseback riding for a carriage arrival. According to one royal expert, The King might also be considering extending an "olive branch" to Prince Andrew's daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. However, The King's kindness could allegedly backfire.

It's currently unclear whether Beatrice and Eugenie will join the Royal Family on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour on June 14. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams spoke to GB News about why any potential decision to include Eugenie and Beatrice could cause a "huge problem" for King Charles.

"It would bring into focus the fact that [Prince] Andrew does not appear, and anything to do with him is still too toxic," Fitzwilliams told the outlet. "Unfortunately for the Yorks, there is a problem, a huge problem, and it would send a message that would not be appropriate at the moment."

While Prince Andrew did attend the Royal Family's Easter church service in April, he's been largely absent from public life in recent years. Following his disastrous Newsnight interview in 2019 and his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew was forced to take a step back from carrying out any official royal duties.

"It would bring into focus the fact that [Prince] Andrew does not appear." (Image credit: Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse)

As for The King's decision to forgo horseback riding at Trooping the Colour, in favor of arriving by carriage with Queen Camilla, Fitzwilliams told the outlet, "I think that it's only sensible, given the treatment for cancer and the fact that he did so last year for the same reason." The royal expert continued, "He'll be accepting it."

Beatrice and Eugenie's presence "would send a message that would not be appropriate at the moment." (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Express, it's believed that Prince William, Princess Kate, and their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—will join Charles and Camilla on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, and Prince Edward and his wife, Duchess Sophie, are also thought to have received an invite to stand on the balcony for 2025's Trooping the Colour.