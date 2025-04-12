Royal Expert Shares Why King Charles Had to Be "Very Careful" and "Couldn't" Meet Prince Harry During U.K. Visit
"It could actually bring down a court case."
On April 9, Prince Harry attended the final day of hearings in the appeal regarding a U.K. court's decision to remove his taxpayer-funded security. According to a royal expert, King Charles didn't meet with his youngest son, Prince Harry, for a very important reason.
Prince Harry's lawyer recently shared that the Duke of Sussex felt "forced to step back" from royal life because of the removal of his security team. Speaking to the Daily Mail's "Palace Confidential" show, royal biographer Robert Hardman opened up about King Charles's decision to not see Harry during his time in London. Hardman explained, "There is legal jeopardy which is the simple fact that here you have the son of The King suing The King's ministers in The King's court and that just creates all sorts of legal problems."
The biographer continued, "It would only need Harry to have a conversation with his father and then afterwards let slip, 'Oh, my dad said this or my dad said that'...That could lead to all sorts of problems. It could actually bring down a court case because The King is the fount of justice. He has got to be very careful."
Hardman also admitted that, aside from any legal complications, "there may be other reasons why The King doesn't want to see Harry right now." The royal expert explained, "Let's not forget, there is a lot of stress...[Charles] is someone undergoing medical treatment so people are trying to keep the stress levels down, but his legal advice is, you can't have a conversation until all this is sorted out."
Harry's barrister, Shaheed Fatima KC, previously explained that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "felt forced to step back from the role of full-time official working members of the Royal Family as they considered they were not being protected by the institution."
In court on April 9, Fatima said (via the Mirror), "There is a person sitting behind me whose safety, whose security, and whose life is at stake. There is a person sitting behind me who is being told he is getting a special bespoke process when he knows and has experienced a process that is manifestly inferior in every respect."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Usher in Spring
Bieber wore $450 heeled sandals, while Jenner opted for The Row's rubber flip flops.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Lisa's Coachella Costumes "Explore the Spectrum" of Her Alter Egos
Designer Asher Levine brings 'Marie Claire' exclusively behind the scenes.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Bella Hadid Combines Two Controversial Y2K Denim Trends
The model carried her favorite $3,550 bag while filming Ryan Murphy's new show in Paris.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William and Princess Kate’s Rarely Seen Family Member Stars in a Special Instagram Post Marking a Royal First
The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated "joy" on a sweet holiday.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles and Queen Camilla Experienced a Hilarious Self-Tan Incident That Caused Butler to Take "A Week Off"
Camilla "said it was awful," according to former royal butler Grant Harrold.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Why King Charles and Queen Camilla "Wept" at Windsor Castle Event and "Set Off the Staff"
A royal expert revealed that "everybody was sobbing."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles Spent His "Remote" Honeymoon With Queen Camilla in an Unusual Way, Per Former Royal Employee
"He was happy to get stuck in."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Harry’s Lawyer Claims His "Life Is at Stake" When It Comes to Court Ruling
The Duke of Sussex is waiting on a decision that will impact his family's future plans.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Touching Secret Details in King Charles and Queen Camilla's New 20th Anniversary Portraits
The Queen added items with "deep personal significance" in the photos.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Surprising Reason Why Queen Elizabeth Was "Absolutely Adamant" to Not Attend King Charles and Queen Camilla's Civil Wedding Ceremony
The couple is celebrating their 20th anniversary on April 9.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Former Butler Reveals the "Extraordinary" Gesture King Charles Made to Him on His Wedding Day to Queen Camilla: "On the Verge of Tears"
"You pinch yourself, thinking, 'I can't believe this.'"
By Kristin Contino Published