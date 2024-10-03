King Charles Shows Off His Fun Side While Trying Samoan Dancing
"He's got the moves."
King Charles might be sitting on the British throne, but he's not immune to a bit of fun.
The 75-year-old monarch showed off his unexpected dance skills during a Commonwealth celebration held at St. James's Palace on Wednesday, Oct. 2, joining in for an impromptu Samoan dance lesson. Former Samoan rugby star Freddie Tuilagi took the lead in teaching Charles some traditional moves, reaching out his hand to bring The King in for a boogie in a video shared by the BBC.
Charles turned to hand his drink to the man behind him, causing a number of guests to exclaim in delight as he shimmed in some hula-like moves alongside Tuilagi. Queen Camilla watched on with a smile as fellow attendees clapped along for the royal performance.
Per the Telegraph, the rugby star approved of Charles's dance. "I told [The] King I'm going to dance for you — when you go to Samoa, this is how they will dance." He declared that the monarch's performance was "good," adding, "He's got the moves."
King Charles has actually danced at royal events plenty of times over the years, and it seems like his sons Harry and William have inherited his penchant for busting a move. Even little Prince Louis can't resist a public groove session, enjoying a little dance during June's Trooping the Colour parade.
This isn't the first time Charles has lived it up with some rugby players in recent memory; he joined in for a joyous group hug with women from New Zealand's Black Fern rugby league in September.
Singer Grace Jones added her own colorful memories to Wednesday's event, recounting her history with the royal family. "I have met them a few times, ever since James Bond. I also did the hula hoop for the Queen at the Jubilee. So we have a history."
The star offered a meaningful perspective on the Commonwealth, noting, "Being Jamaican, I believe that the Commonwealth has positives. It's a very good thing that brings people together in a positive way."
King Charles, who is head of the Commonwealth of Nations, will attend this year's Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) with Queen Camilla in Apia, Samoa later this month.
His dance lesson proved King Charles is ready to embrace local traditions ahead of his upcoming tour to Oceania, which includes a stop in Australia in addition to the royal couple's Samoan visit. The reception previewed the tour, which will mark King Charles's first major international journey since his cancer diagnosis earlier this year.
Buckingham Palace confirmed the schedule in a statement reading, "Their Majesties The King and Queen will undertake an Autumn Tour from Friday 18th — Saturday 26th October 2024. This will include a Royal Visit to Australia, State Visit to The Independent State of Samoa and attendance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024."
As for the The King's dance moves, we'll be eagerly awaiting similar festivities in Samoa.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
