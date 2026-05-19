Zara Tindall and Former Sister-in-Law Autumn Kelly Share a Happy Reunion Ahead of Peter Phillips’s Second Wedding
Princess Anne's former daughter-in-law is still in the royal mix.
Peter Phillips might be set to walk down the aisle with Harriet Sperling on June 6, but that doesn’t mean that his first wife, Autumn Kelly, is no longer part of the Royal Family. Peter’s sister, Zara Tindall, celebrated her 45th birthday at her husband’s annual charity golf tournament on May 15, and it turns out Kelly joined in to support the cause.
British TV presenter Natalie Pinkham shared photos from the ISPS Handa Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic on Instagram, and Zara posed with her former sister-in-law in one snapshot from the event’s gala dinner at the Belfry Hotel & Resort.
Wearing a navy Rebecca Vallance mini dress with a crystal neckline and bow-trimmed pockets, Zara looked glam as she sat next to a male guest and Kelly, who wore a floral dress with tiered sleeves.
The golf classic raises money for Cure Parkinson’s and The Matt Hampson Foundation, which supports young people seriously injured through sports. Parkinson's Disease is a cause close to Mike and Zara's hearts, as Tindall's father, Philip, has suffered from Parkinson’s for more than 20 years.
Kelly has been a longtime attendee of the charity golf event, and posed with Peter, Mike and Zara in photos from previous years. The couple—who share daughters Savannah and Isla—divorced in 2021, but Autumn has remained friendly with her former mother-in-law, Princess Anne, as well as Zara.
In April 2025, Kelly was photographed with the Princess Royal at the Cirencester Park Horse Trials, where professional equestrian Zara was competing. Speaking to Hello! at the time, royal photographer James Watling said, "It was just nice and relaxed. Zara had a group of pals and grooms with her. Autumn was there, which was nice to see. She's obviously still part of the family and was chatting to Anne and everyone else."
"She's certainly not been ostracized in any way, and it was a nice little support team for Zara," he added.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.