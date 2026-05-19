Zara Tindall and Former Sister-in-Law Autumn Kelly Share a Happy Reunion Ahead of Peter Phillips’s Second Wedding

Peter Phillips might be set to walk down the aisle with Harriet Sperling on June 6, but that doesn’t mean that his first wife, Autumn Kelly, is no longer part of the Royal Family. Peter’s sister, Zara Tindall, celebrated her 45th birthday at her husband’s annual charity golf tournament on May 15, and it turns out Kelly joined in to support the cause.

British TV presenter Natalie Pinkham shared photos from the ISPS Handa Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic on Instagram, and Zara posed with her former sister-in-law in one snapshot from the event’s gala dinner at the Belfry Hotel & Resort.

Wearing a navy Rebecca Vallance mini dress with a crystal neckline and bow-trimmed pockets, Zara looked glam as she sat next to a male guest and Kelly, who wore a floral dress with tiered sleeves.

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Zara (far right) poses with former sister-in-law Autumn Kelly at the Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic gala on May 15. (Image credit: Natalie Pinkham, Instagram/ISPS Handa Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic)

Kelly joined her ex-mother-in-law, Princess Anne, at the Cirencester Park Horse Trials in 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelly (second from left) poses with her ex-husband, Peter Phillips, and Zara and Mike Tindall at the ISPS Handa Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic in 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The golf classic raises money for Cure Parkinson’s and The Matt Hampson Foundation, which supports young people seriously injured through sports. Parkinson's Disease is a cause close to Mike and Zara's hearts, as Tindall's father, Philip, has suffered from Parkinson’s for more than 20 years.

Kelly has been a longtime attendee of the charity golf event, and posed with Peter, Mike and Zara in photos from previous years. The couple—who share daughters Savannah and Isla—divorced in 2021, but Autumn has remained friendly with her former mother-in-law, Princess Anne, as well as Zara.

In April 2025, Kelly was photographed with the Princess Royal at the Cirencester Park Horse Trials, where professional equestrian Zara was competing. Speaking to Hello! at the time, royal photographer James Watling said, "It was just nice and relaxed. Zara had a group of pals and grooms with her. Autumn was there, which was nice to see. She's obviously still part of the family and was chatting to Anne and everyone else."

"She's certainly not been ostracized in any way, and it was a nice little support team for Zara," he added.

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TOPICS Harriet Sperling