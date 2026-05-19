Celebrities can always count on Louis Vuitton's Monogram bags to liven up their monochromatic outfits. The recognizable pattern doesn't need to cover every corner of the bag, though. On May 18, former Milan Cortina Olympian and current fashion girl Alysa Liu accessorized her all-black red carpet look with a Louis Vuitton It bag, featuring just monogrammed handles—nothing more.

Last night's 2026 Figure Skating In Harlem Gala brought fan-favorite Olympians like Liu, Amber Glenn, and Isabeau Levito to New York City. It marked Liu's second Louis Vuitton pull of the month, following her custom, high-low ballgown at the 2026 Met Gala. The newly-minted brand ambassador had no trouble tracking down the sold-out Louis Vuitton Express PM Bag. Her black denim button-down, matching trousers, and bulky lace-up boots all created a backdrop to highlight her once-$4,300 shoulder style.

Alysa Liu walked the red carpet with her plus-one: the Louis Vuitton Express PM Bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 20-year-old figure skater chose the "Saga Noir" shade, complete with crinkled calfskin leather, subtle branding, and multiple monogrammed straps. Liu's bag is the only Express PM with silver hardware, hence its sold-out status. Luckily for fans, the same khaki-colored logo coats five additional models, including one in black with yellow gold metal.

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If the handbag's name doesn't ring a bell, you'll likely recognize its monogram straps from the shoulders of Taylor Swift, Zendaya, Sophie Turner, Emma Stone, Blackpink's Lisa, and more.

Liu's fellow brand ambassador, Emma Stone, was one of Hollywood's first fashion girls to carry the Express bag after its Aug. 2025 debut. It acted as her personal item on her flight to the 2025 Venice Film Festival. She doubled down on the "plain body, branded straps" motif with the coordinating CarryAll Vibe MM. The Express was her way of pledging loyalty to Louis Vuitton, without shouting it from the rooftops like a Speedy Bag would.

Last summer, Emma Stone arrived in Venice with the Louis Vuitton Express PM. (Image credit: Backgrid)

One month later, Stone twinned with Phoebe Dynevor, Turner, and Lisa by bringing the same Express PM to the Louis Vuitton Spring 2026 show. Turner, for one, went with the black bag to complement her winged cape and slouchy boots. Meanwhile, Dynevor gave the underrated "Smoke" color the spotlight. Translation: The main, zip-top body was taupe, alongside the monogrammed straps Stone and Liu love.

Last September, Turner displayed her Express PM proudly from Louis Vuitton's front row. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Louis Vuitton collectors knew they had an It bag on their hands when it joined Taylor Swift's closet in Dec. 2025. That part-plain, part-monogrammed purse appeared in the pop star's tunnel walk before the Christmas Day Kansas City Chiefs game. Only a few weeks passed before Zendaya was spotted in London, sporting the same black-and-brown bag.

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The Louis Vuitton Express PM is still on a roll, and it's not even a year old yet. An endorsement from Rihanna certainly isn't required to become a hero item. It's already a best-seller, thanks to Zendaya, Swift, and Liu. But longtime Louis Vuitton collector RiRi could give the Speedy a run for its money if she boarded the bandwagon.

Shop the Louis Vuitton Express Bag Inspired by Alysa Liu