Zara Tindall's Husband Says He "Can't Believe" What She's Letting Him Do on Her Birthday

Zara Tindall is celebrating her 45th birthday on Friday, May 15, and it seems like she’s scoring some major brownie points with husband Mike Tindall in the process. Princess Anne’s daughter matched with her husband in neon green polo shirts in an adorable snapshot on his Instagram account as they got ready to support some good causes.

“I can’t believe she’s letting me play golf on her birthday. What a legend! ❤️” Mike captioned the photo. The former England rugby player has hosted the ISPS Handa Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic every May since 2013, and this year, it happens to fall on Zara’s birthday.

The charity golf event supports Cure Parkinson’s, an extremely important cause to the Tindalls. Mike’s father, Philip, has suffered from Parkinson’s for more than 20 years, and the family is active in raising funds and awareness for the disease.

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Zara and Mike Tindall coordinated in bright green at the 2026 ISPS Handa Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic at the Belfry Hotel & Resort. (Image credit: Mike Tindall/Instagram)

Mike, pictured with Zara at the 2019 golf classic, has a habit of wearing loud trousers to the event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The event also benefits The Matt Hampson Foundation, which supports young people seriously injured through sports.

Although she opted to pass on the Minecraft-themed trousers, Zara was all smiles as she stood with Mike in front of the Belfry Hotel & Resort near Birmingham, where the golf event is held each year.

Olympic equestrian Zara has been an integral part of the golf classic each year, and in a recent interview in Hello! magazine's print issue, fellow rider Laura Collett praised the royal for her down-to-earth behavior. “She's so normal, we forget she's a royal...she's so lovely," Collett said.