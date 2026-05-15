Zara Tindall's Husband Says He "Can't Believe" What She's Letting Him Do on Her Birthday
Princess Anne's daughter is supporting one of her husband's biggest passions on May 15.
Zara Tindall is celebrating her 45th birthday on Friday, May 15, and it seems like she’s scoring some major brownie points with husband Mike Tindall in the process. Princess Anne’s daughter matched with her husband in neon green polo shirts in an adorable snapshot on his Instagram account as they got ready to support some good causes.
“I can’t believe she’s letting me play golf on her birthday. What a legend! ❤️” Mike captioned the photo. The former England rugby player has hosted the ISPS Handa Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic every May since 2013, and this year, it happens to fall on Zara’s birthday.
The charity golf event supports Cure Parkinson’s, an extremely important cause to the Tindalls. Mike’s father, Philip, has suffered from Parkinson’s for more than 20 years, and the family is active in raising funds and awareness for the disease.
The event also benefits The Matt Hampson Foundation, which supports young people seriously injured through sports.
Although she opted to pass on the Minecraft-themed trousers, Zara was all smiles as she stood with Mike in front of the Belfry Hotel & Resort near Birmingham, where the golf event is held each year.
Olympic equestrian Zara has been an integral part of the golf classic each year, and in a recent interview in Hello! magazine's print issue, fellow rider Laura Collett praised the royal for her down-to-earth behavior. “She's so normal, we forget she's a royal...she's so lovely," Collett said.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.