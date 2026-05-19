Prince William and Princess Kate made everyone squeal over a birthday celebration post on Instagram for their new puppy, Otto. The sweet working cocker spaniel puppy joined their family last summer from a litter born from their other dog, Orla. Since then, searches for “cocker spaniel” have reached 1.1 million in the past month, rising 5% year-on-year, according to trend data analyzed by fresh dog food brand, Years —proving that their influence has no bounds.

Despite making working cocker spaniels trendy, Darren Beale, CEO of Years , cautions repliKate-rs from rushing into a lookalike pup. “Cocker spaniels are wonderful dogs, but they are not low-effort dogs,” Beale explains. “They are affectionate, clever and full of personality, which is exactly why people love them,” he says, but explains that the breed favored by the Middleton family “need time, routine, training, mental stimulation, grooming and consistency.”

Otto, the newest pup for the Prince and Princess of Wales. (Image credit: Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

Orla made an appearance with Prince William and Eugene Levy in The Reluctant Traveler. (Image credit: Apple TV)

James Middleton brought home their family dog, Ella, in 2008 and had several litters with their beloved dog. Prince William and Princess Kate’s first dog, Lupo, was Ella’s son and Pippa Middleton has Ella’s offspring at home, too. Orla was bred from one of Ella’s pups and now Otto comes from Orla’s first litter, proving that the Middleton working cocker spaniel line is a family affair.

Latest Videos From

This makes sense, since according to Beale the breed is “often very people-focused dogs.” Settling into family life is something that they excel at. “They usually want to be involved in family life and can form very strong bonds with their owners,” Beale explains. “Cocker spaniels can be incredible family dogs, but they need owners who understand them.”

Otto and Orla appeared in their 15th anniversary family photo. (Image credit: Matt Porteous/Kensington Royal)

Prince William and Princess Kate treat their dogs like family members. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s likely that Princess Kate spends extra time with Otto and Orla, as she has recently seen the benefits of regular time in nature—ideal for dogs to sniff, search, explore, and burn off that puppy energy. The Princess of Wales likely relishes a companion on her regular forest baths, or on family bike rides and camping getaways. “If the breed fits your lifestyle, a cocker spaniel can be a brilliant companion,” Beale says.

“They are not the kind of dog to choose because they are cute, popular or having a moment,” says Beale, cautioning that the royal influence doesn’t mean this is the right dog for every family. The families who tend to do best with cocker spaniels are the ones who go in with their eyes open.” The Princess of Wales revealed just how much Otto affects their family life, telling garden party guests that the "first thing [they] do in the morning is check, 'Has anyone taken Otto out?'”

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors