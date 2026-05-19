Spring 2026 belongs to the humble white button-down. Now that enough celebrities have sampled the menswear staple, It girls are widening their shirting horizons to subtle sub-genres, like peplum button-downs. Days after Taylor Swift endorsed the unconventional silhouette in a minimalist outfit, Keke Palmer styled it with the capri pants trend on May 18.

Palmer hosted the third annual Women's Health Lab in New York City, dressed in the part-professional, part-feminine long-sleeve. It's unclear where stylist Molly Dickson found the stark-white shirt, but its corset foundation felt so aligned with Palmer's personal style. A matching fishnet overlay transformed the bustier into a fit-and-flare, peplum button-down. Then, Palmer's Oxford turned opaque again atop elongated cuffs and a sharp collar.

Keke Palmer posed at a Women's Health event in the white peplum button-down. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Palmer's sculptural peplum added volume to her skintight capri pants. She chose a classic black pair fresh from Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, or Hailey Bieber's spring wardrobe racks. Heeled flip-flops would've been the obvious, Bieber-coded counterpart, so Palmer switched it up with the peep-toe pumps trend. The Nope actor flaunted her perfect pedicure beneath patent leather vamps, much like Katie Holmes did with stilettos earlier this month.

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Appreciate the intricate grid atop Palmer's button-down. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift hasn't boarded the capri pants bandwagon yet, at least in this decade. But she did wear an almost-identical button-down in NYC last week. The pop star's Stella McCartney peplum flared out with the exact same volume (and a bit more coverage). Swift cinched her waist with a thin black belt, which exaggerated the voluminous hemline even more.

Much like Palmer, the shirt's bottom buttons doubled as a skirt over her tailored, wide-leg trousers from The Row. To finish, the "Opalite" singer accessorized with peep-toe The Row sandals, Fendi's Peekaboo Bag, her Artifex Fine engagement ring, and called it a day.

Last week, Taylor Swift wore a surprisingly similar button-down with trousers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's no surprise VIP fashion girls are giving button-downs the peplum treatment this season. The early-aughts essential dominated Spring 2026 runways from Dries Van Noten, Khaite, Stella McCartney, and more.

Picking a button-down shirt with a peplum hem is an easy way to spice up the déjà vu-inducing style. Pairing it with capri pants like Palmer keeps it even more fresh. Just wait: Another celebrity will find yet another way to reinvigorate the Oxford shirt soon.

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Shop the Peplum Button-Down Trend Inspired by Keke Palmer

TOPICS Taylor Swift