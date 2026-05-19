An Unexpected Member of the Wales Family Made a Guest Appearance in Meghan and Harry’s Anniversary Photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary on Tuesday, May 19, and the Duchess of Sussex surprised fans with some intimate, unseen photos from their 2018 nuptials. Minus an appearance from the back of The King’s head, there aren’t any members of the Royal Family in their photos, but eagle-eyed royal watchers will have spotted one of the most important people in Prince William and Princess Kate’s lives.

In the first three photos in Meghan’s Instagram carousel, Harry and Meghan stand inside the cloisters at St. George’s Chapel, where their ceremony was held, with several of their page boys and tiny bridesmaids clustered behind them. Although Prince George and Princess Charlotte aren’t seen in the pictures, their longtime nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, is visible as she helps to corral the children.

Nanny Maria has been with the Wales family since 2014 and helped look after Prince George, who was four at the time, and Princess Charlotte, then three, at the wedding. In one photo she looks to be having a conversation with Harry as Meghan watches on in her Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy wedding dress.

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Nanny Maria comforts bridesmaid Zalie Warren at the royal wedding. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although she sometimes wears the uniform from Norland College, the prestigious early childhood education school where she studied, Nanny Maria wore a classic navy dress for the royal wedding.

In addition to the photos from the chapel, Meghan shared some never-before-seen images from their post-wedding celebration, taken by Chris Allerton—including images of Elton John performing. She also posted a second carousel of pictures from their reception set to "Land of 1000 Dances" by Wilson Pickett, the song they selected for their first dance.

"Eight years ago today…🌙" she captioned the dancing photos, swapping out the moon for a sun emoji to share the daytime photos.