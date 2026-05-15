Three Members of the Royal Family Reportedly Won't Be Attending Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's Wedding

The royal wedding of the year is less than a month away, but when Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, walks down the aisle with NHS nurse Harriet Sperling, three members of the Royal Family reportedly will not be in attendance.

A friend of the couple’s told Hello! magazine that the June 6 wedding—which marks the second marriage for both—will be “an intimate occasion with their close friends and immediate family around them in the Cotswolds.”

However, certain members of the Royal Family have reportedly not made the cut, according to the insider. “When and whether Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson had been invited, it was probably not deemed appropriate to invite them. It’s Peter and Harriet’s special day, and clearly their attendance would cause a distraction to the whole day.”

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Peter and Harriet are pictured on Easter Sunday 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor are pictured at the Duchess of Kent's funeral in September 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Royal Family has been keeping their distance from Andrew following his repeated scandals surrounding the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Prince Edward is the only royal who is known to have visited the ex-Duke of York in recent months following Andrew’s arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Sarah and Andrew aside, there's a third member of the Royal Family who is reportedly not coming to the wedding. According to the couple's friend, Prince Harry will not be at the event.

“Peter and Harry haven’t spoken for several years and have simply lost touch, so he hasn’t been invited,” the source said.

Prince Harry stands between Prince William and Peter Phillips at Queen Elizabeth's funeral. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Peter and Harriet will tie the knot at All Saints Church in the village of Kemble, close to Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate. Their friend said it's a meaningful location for both of them.

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“It’s an area where they grew up and is very special to them both,” the insider said.