Royal Bride-to-Be Harriet Sperling Fits Right in With the Family in a Princess Kate-Style Coat Dress and Royally-Approved Earrings
Princess Anne's future daughter-in-law looked ready for a day at the races in Suzannah London and Kiki McDonough.
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Peter Phillips popped the question to his girlfriend, Harriet Sperling, last summer, and since then, their royal wedding has been the talk of royal circles. Although there’s still no word on an official wedding date, the couple made a stylish appearance on the fourth and final day of the Cheltenham Festival on March 13. Peter, who is Princess Anne’s eldest child, made it a double date with his sister and brother-in-law, Zara and Mike Tindall—and Harriet looked the part of a future royal in her elegant coat dress.
NHS nurse Sperling chose a high-necked, military-inspired design by royal favorite label Suzannah London, with the coat dress crafted from a virgin wool check tweed. The brand is a favorite of both Princess Kate and Duchess Sophie, and Sperling also wore accessories from multiple labels holding a royal stamp of approval.
Zara wore a pair of sparkling yellow and green Kiki McDonough earrings to yesterday’s races, and Harriet followed suit on Friday with a pair of green amethyst drop earrings similar to an old favorite design of Princess Kate’s.Article continues below
Harriet kept the royally-approved brands coming with an Anya Hindmarch clutch, adding a black Jane Taylor fascinator and a pair of boots from Penelope Chilvers, another British label favored by Duchess Sophie and the Princess of Wales.
The bride-to-be chose the brand's Sinatra boots in black suede, a style the Duchess of Edinburgh has worn on repeat in a light brown hue.
As for Harriet's soon-to-be sister-in-law, Zara, she dressed in shades of burgundy, blue and plum for the final day of the races. She paired a wool coat by The Fold London with a simple blue John Lewis turtleneck, adding a Cefinn leather skirt and burgundy boots by Reiss.
Zara finished off her final Cheltenham outfit with a fringe-trimmed burgundy Maje bag, a wine-colored Sally-Ann Provan Millinery headband and blue Laurence Coste drop earrings, adding the perfect pop of blue to her plummy look.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.