Royal Bride-to-Be Harriet Sperling Fits Right in With the Family in a Princess Kate-Style Coat Dress and Royally-Approved Earrings

Peter Phillips popped the question to his girlfriend, Harriet Sperling, last summer, and since then, their royal wedding has been the talk of royal circles. Although there’s still no word on an official wedding date, the couple made a stylish appearance on the fourth and final day of the Cheltenham Festival on March 13. Peter, who is Princess Anne’s eldest child, made it a double date with his sister and brother-in-law, Zara and Mike Tindall—and Harriet looked the part of a future royal in her elegant coat dress.

NHS nurse Sperling chose a high-necked, military-inspired design by royal favorite label Suzannah London, with the coat dress crafted from a virgin wool check tweed. The brand is a favorite of both Princess Kate and Duchess Sophie, and Sperling also wore accessories from multiple labels holding a royal stamp of approval.

Zara wore a pair of sparkling yellow and green Kiki McDonough earrings to yesterday’s races, and Harriet followed suit on Friday with a pair of green amethyst drop earrings similar to an old favorite design of Princess Kate’s.

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Harriet Sperling wears a Suzannah coat dress to day four of the Cheltenham Festival with Peter Phillips. (Image credit: Alamy)

Peter and Harriet pose with his sister and brother-in-law, Zara and Mike Tindall. (Image credit: Alamy)

Harriet kept the royally-approved brands coming with an Anya Hindmarch clutch, adding a black Jane Taylor fascinator and a pair of boots from Penelope Chilvers, another British label favored by Duchess Sophie and the Princess of Wales.

The bride-to-be chose the brand's Sinatra boots in black suede, a style the Duchess of Edinburgh has worn on repeat in a light brown hue.

As for Harriet's soon-to-be sister-in-law, Zara, she dressed in shades of burgundy, blue and plum for the final day of the races. She paired a wool coat by The Fold London with a simple blue John Lewis turtleneck, adding a Cefinn leather skirt and burgundy boots by Reiss.

Zara finished off her final Cheltenham outfit with a fringe-trimmed burgundy Maje bag, a wine-colored Sally-Ann Provan Millinery headband and blue Laurence Coste drop earrings, adding the perfect pop of blue to her plummy look.