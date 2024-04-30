Ryan Gosling Shows Support for Partner Eva Mendes In the Form of a Message on His T-Shirt

As Ryan Gosling promoted his 2023 film Barbie and received accolades and acknowledgement for his performance as Ken, his partner Eva Mendes was endlessly supportive—and now Gosling is returning the favor, in a subtle yet #IYKYK manner.
While on the press tour in the U.K. for his new film, The Fall Guy—which he stars in alongside Emily Blunt, and which hits theaters Friday—Gosling wore a t-shirt with a message on it that might have seemed confusing to some at first. What is Desi, Mami and the Never-Ending Worries, anyway?
Well, it turns out that, for those that didn’t yet know, that’s the name of Mendes’ forthcoming children’s book, which hits shelves on September 17 (and is available in both English and Spanish, by the way). Gosling wore the t-shirt yesterday during an interview with Hits Radio, People reports, and of her upcoming book, Mendes told the outlet that “Desi, Mami and the Never-Ending Worries is a love letter to my kids and yours.”
Gosling and Mendes have been together since 2011 and share two daughters, nine-year-old Esmeralda and eight-year-old Amada.
“Learning how to train our brain to work for us and not against us is easier said than done,” Mendes continued. “At my home and in Desi’s, we try to deal with the never-ending worries and anxieties that we all have, so those negative thoughts don’t take over and dominate.”
A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes)
A photo posted by on
Mendes turned 50 last month, and, on the precipice of her children’s book launch, seems happier than ever. In addition to helping promote Mendes’ book, Gosling “made her birthday very special,” a source speaking to People said, adding “She seemed very comfortable turning 50. Ryan constantly tells her she’s beautiful.”
They continued that “Eva and Ryan are truly such a happy couple. They’re very supportive of each other’s passions. They’re also grateful for the financial freedom their work gives them, and they’re all about family time. They’re great at balancing everything.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Let’s pause for a moment and let Mendes keep it real, in a recent interview with Glamour: “I don’t have it figured out,” she said. “I don’t have balance. I have no idea what the word ‘balance’ means. I feel like, and this is a very honest answer, every time I feel like I’m succeeding in one area or excelling, I feel like I’m lacking in the other, whatever that may be. I don’t know how to balance, and I don’t know if there is such a thing as balance for me. I think maybe I’ll have to be okay just kind of being imbalanced for a while. Maybe that part of it is figuring that out.” (Never loved you more, Eva.)
Mendes opened up recently about how it was a “no-brainer” to give up acting in favor of raising her daughters. “It truly seems they are surviving Hollywood as a couple because of the way they’ve handled being famous,” a source said to People. “They try their best to stay out of the spotlight. For them, the most important job is their girls. Everything else comes second.”
Of Desi, Mami and the Never-Ending Worries, “I didn’t want to be another celebrity with the kid’s book,” Mendes told Glamour. “There’s enough out there, amazing books by celebrities, so I was like, ‘We don’t need a book from me.’ But then I thought, ‘Wait a minute; I actually have something to share because I have these nighttime struggles with my kids. They have these worries, and we go through it together.' I wanted to share my story as a mom when it comes to nighttime and sleep and those worries that we have during the day that the kids have that are amplified at nighttime. And I just thought, ‘If I’m going through this, definitely there are other moms going through this.’ So I wanted to share my story.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Will It Be a Tankini Summer?
With the days inching closer to beach and pool season, it's still unclear if the '90s swimsuit style will resurface as the It style of the season.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Dakota Johnson Test-Drives Gen-Z's Favorite Outfit Formula
The actress put a sophisticated spin on the tiny top, big pants combination.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Flower Crowns Won’t Be the Only Beauty Trend on the Met Gala Red Carpet
According to the pros, “The Garden of Time” dress code will bring pearl embellishments, period hair, and textured tree-inspired nail art.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Eva Mendes Especially Loves This Sketch from Ryan Gosling’s Recent ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Gig
She wrote on Instagram why it made her "so happy.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Taylor Swift Endorses Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's "All Too Well" Parody From 'SNL'
She loves it.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ryan Gosling Says His Favorite Taylor Swift Song “Has a Real Soft Spot in My Heart”
He and his ‘The Fall Guy’ co-star Emily Blunt are both unabashed Swifties.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Eva Mendes Says She Gave Up Acting to Become a Full-Time Mother Even While Partner Ryan Gosling Continues to Work—And She Regrets Nothing
“It was like a no-brainer.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Eva Mendes Thanks Ryan Gosling for "Holding Down the Fort" While She Was At Milan Fashion Week
The trip marked the actress' first Fashion Week since before her two daughters were born.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Ryan Gosling Got Tips From Eva Mendes and Daughters for His 'I'm Just Ken' Performance at the Oscars
OMG.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
After Ryan Gosling's Oscars Performance, Eva Mendes Asks Him to "Come Home"
"We need to put the kids to bed."
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
“I’m Just Ken” Just Barely Made It to the Film ‘Barbie,’ Let Alone the Oscars Stage
Director Greta Gerwig fought for its inclusion, saying she needed it “with every inch of my body,” co-writer Mark Ronson said.
By Rachel Burchfield Published