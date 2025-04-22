Cool-Mom Rihanna Styles Her Dior Diaper Bag With $250 Metallic Puma Sneakers From A$AP Rocky's Collab

She rides for her man.

Rihanna on a red carpet wearing a bob and eyeliner
(Image credit: Backgrid)
One thing I know for sure: Rihanna rides for her man. She's been with her partner A$AP Rocky for six years and never misses a chance to support him. She's a regular at his concerts and sat front row at his Paris Fashion Week show, of course, but she also reps his various business ventures any time she can.

Usually, that means wearing A$AP-approved accessories from his favorite brand Bottega Veneta—she's borrowed his Haddock boots on more than one occasion and even carried his favorite Sardine bag for his 36th birthday. Naturally, when her boyfriend released a collection with her favorite sneaker brand, Puma, Rihanna simply had to show out.

On April 21, the "Diamonds" singer was photographed, baby on hip, while out in Beverly Hills. She was dressed casual as casual can be, in an oversize graphic tee and a pair of baggy, straight-leg jeans. As always, her accessories were A1, making the laid-back look feel worthy of her billionaire mogul status.

Rihanna was seen enjoying a stroll with her son RZA in Beverly Hills

Rihanna wears Mostro 3.D sneakers from A$AP's sold-out Puma line.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The Fenty Beauty founder chose hot pink shield sunglasses and a monogram diaper bag—both from Dior. On her feet, were a pair of steel gray Mostro 3.D sneakers, a spiky relic of A$AP's most recent Puma collab. The pair originally cost $250, but quickly sold out following their March 2025 release.

Mostro Perforated Sneakers
PUMA
Mostro Perforated Sneakers

Dior, Medium D-Journey Bag
Dior
Medium D-Journey Bag

Rihanna has carried Dior's D-Journey bag nonstop lately, stacked on other designer travel bags and styled crossbody on its own. But the real romantic arc here is between the singer and her sneakers.

Given Rihanna's own established partnership with Puma (which is more long-standing than her relationship with A$AP) the brand holds a special place in their love story. When A$AP released his Formula 1-themed collection for the athletic brand last summer, Rihanna was its biggest fan. She even attended the opening event in a flamingo pink wig.

The stylish couple has also made Puma a regular part of their date night routine. The two have seen sporting matching sneakers on romantic evenings out.

Rihanna, A$AP, and Puma: a love story for the ages.

