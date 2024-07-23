Ryan Reynolds Opens Up on Whether He Wants More Kids with Wife Blake Lively
She did, after all, say recently on social media that he was trying to get her pregnant again…
Recently, Blake Lively joked that her husband of 12 years, Ryan Reynolds, was trying to get her pregnant again by posing for a photo with a dog—and, um, he actually might be doing just that.
Though Lively and Reynolds are parents to four kids—James, Inez, Betty, and Olin, with the latter’s name being revealed just last night—Reynolds told E! News that he is open to having more. Reynolds told the outlet that he wants “As many [kids] as possible,” he said. “As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let’s have more!” Reynolds added of expanding their brood “The more the merrier.”
While appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark yesterday promoting his new film Deadpool & Wolverine, Reynolds shared that he and Lively always have their children at the front of their mind, per People.
“We went on a date the other night and our oldest was going to kill us,” Reynolds said of their nine-year-old daughter James. “Just for going on a date—just for tending to the relationship. And we did, and what’s crazy is, the whole time we’re there, we just talked about [our kids], when you think you’re going to be talking about [something else].”
While they were out on date night, rest assured, apparently, that Lively’s BFF Taylor Swift was not back at home babysitting for them. As he and co-star Hugh Jackman promoted Deadpool & Wolverine, Jackman joked that Swift is doubling as Lively and Reynolds’ nanny, per Us Weekly. But, according to Reynolds, there’s no way—even as successful as he and Lively are—that they could afford her services: “The cost of that is—I believe the accountant said, ‘Cost-prohibitive,’” Reynolds said. “But I think what he meant was, ‘Cost-insane-what-are-you-doing-I’m-no-longer-your-accountant.’”
And speaking of Lively’s friends, she said that Reynolds regularly crashes her girls’ nights with friends like Swift and Gigi Hadid, who also weighed in while alongside Lively at the New York City premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine last night, per Us Weekly. “He can hang with men, but he’s really a hen at heart,” Lively said.
Hadid agreed and chimed in, adding that “He loves a girls’ night and to hear all the goss.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Will the next “goss” be news of baby No. 5 for Lively and Reynolds? We shall see.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Meghan Markle Put “Her Own Neck On the Line” to Support Embattled Prince Harry at the ESPYs Earlier This Month
“She chose to be there for her husband.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Glitter, Forever 21, and On-Set Fires: How the 'Drop Dead Gorgeous' Wardrobe Was Crafted Out of Chaos
As the cult classic turns 25, its costume designer opens up about creating magic on a scrappy production.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Gigi Hadid Takes the Side Bang Trend to New Heights
Meet the towering swoop bangs about to grace your beauty vision board.
By Gabrielle Ulubay Published
-
Blake Lively Expertly Shuts Down Ryan Reynolds Divorce Rumors
A commenter brought these rumors to her attention.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Reveal Fourth Child's Name After Over a Year
So cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Blake Lively Jokes That Husband Ryan Reynolds Is “Trying to Get Me Pregnant Again” by Posing In a Photo with a Dog
“Rude.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Blake Lively Says Being Called a Woman’s “Crown Straightener” Is “Maybe the Best Compliment of My Life”
Lively took to Instagram to celebrate the wonders of “empowering female energy.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Blake Lively Has a Rather Racy Response To a Rather Attractive Instagram Photo of Her Husband, Ryan Reynolds
Reynolds is on the road—in China, specifically—promoting his new movie, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Ryan Reynolds Says His and Blake Lively’s Four Kids Also Hold Passports for Another Country, One Very Close to His Heart
He called their dual citizenship a “point of pride.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Ryan Reynolds Addresses Whether His and Blake Lively’s Fourth Child Is Namechecked on Friend Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’
Swift has a habit of name-dropping Reynolds and Lively’s kids in her songs—and the couple still haven’t confirmed the name or the gender of baby No. 4.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Both Kim Kardashian and Blake Lively Appeared to Spoof the Kate Middleton Photoshop Scandal Over the Weekend
Yep, they went there.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published