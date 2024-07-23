Ryan Reynolds Opens Up on Whether He Wants More Kids with Wife Blake Lively

Recently, Blake Lively joked that her husband of 12 years, Ryan Reynolds, was trying to get her pregnant again by posing for a photo with a dog—and, um, he actually might be doing just that.

Though Lively and Reynolds are parents to four kids—James, Inez, Betty, and Olin, with the latter’s name being revealed just last night —Reynolds told E! News that he is open to having more. Reynolds told the outlet that he wants “As many [kids] as possible,” he said. “As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let’s have more!” Reynolds added of expanding their brood “The more the merrier.”

While appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark yesterday promoting his new film Deadpool & Wolverine, Reynolds shared that he and Lively always have their children at the front of their mind, per People .

“We went on a date the other night and our oldest was going to kill us,” Reynolds said of their nine-year-old daughter James. “Just for going on a date—just for tending to the relationship. And we did, and what’s crazy is, the whole time we’re there, we just talked about [our kids], when you think you’re going to be talking about [something else].”

While they were out on date night, rest assured, apparently, that Lively’s BFF Taylor Swift was not back at home babysitting for them. As he and co-star Hugh Jackman promoted Deadpool & Wolverine, Jackman joked that Swift is doubling as Lively and Reynolds’ nanny, per Us Weekly . But, according to Reynolds, there’s no way—even as successful as he and Lively are—that they could afford her services: “The cost of that is—I believe the accountant said, ‘Cost-prohibitive,’” Reynolds said. “But I think what he meant was, ‘Cost-insane-what-are-you-doing-I’m-no-longer-your-accountant.’”

And speaking of Lively’s friends, she said that Reynolds regularly crashes her girls’ nights with friends like Swift and Gigi Hadid, who also weighed in while alongside Lively at the New York City premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine last night, per Us Weekly . “He can hang with men, but he’s really a hen at heart,” Lively said.

Hadid agreed and chimed in, adding that “He loves a girls’ night and to hear all the goss.”

Will the next “goss” be news of baby No. 5 for Lively and Reynolds? We shall see.