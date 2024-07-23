Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Reveal Fourth Child's Name After Over a Year
So cute.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have finally let us curious souls in on the name of their fourth child.
At the world premiere for his new movie Deadpool & Wolverine in New York City on Monday, Reynolds spoke on stage to introduce the film, and unceremoniously revealed the name of his youngest kid to the world.
"I just want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who's here," the actor said.
"I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here. I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing—that is, the contents of this movie—that happens in your wondrous life. I love that my entire family is here."
Olin was born sometime in early 2023, and the parents of four kept the name under wraps ever since. We only found out that Lively had given birth because of an Instagram photo from February of last year in which she appeared sans baby bump. She hinted at this major life event with the simple words, "been busy."
The couple's older kids, all daughters, are James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4—names which you may recognize from family friend Taylor Swift's 2020 song "Betty," from Folklore.
Because Swift revealed Betty's name with that song, there were fan theories that she could have done the same thing for Olin somewhere on her album The Tortured Poets Department, but no such luck.
Speaking of Swift, she came up in a recent interview about Deadpool & Wolverine, when costar Hugh Jackman joked to E! News that the popstar is the Lively-Reynolds family nanny. Reynolds responded, "The cost of that is… I believe the accountant said, 'Cost-prohibitive.' But I think what he meant was, 'Cost-insane-what-are-you-doing-I’m-no-longer-your-accountant.'" LOL.
Deadpool & Wolverine comes out in theaters nationwide on July 26.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
