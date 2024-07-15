Blake Lively Jokes That Husband Ryan Reynolds Is “Trying to Get Me Pregnant Again” by Posing In a Photo with a Dog

Earlier this month, Blake Lively had a pretty racy response to a photo of her husband, Ryan Reynolds, flexing in a muscle tank—in Lively’s own words, her thirst was trapped—but now she’s taking it up a notch. Instead of flexing in a muscle tank, this time Reynolds was holding a dog—and that, according to E! News , led the actress to claim that her husband of 12 years was trying to get her pregnant with baby No. 5.

Handsome husband + dog = we get it, Blake. (Image credit: Instagram)

Reynolds took the stage for a recent Deadpool & Wolverine event holding “Dogpool”—also known as Peggy or Mary Puppins—who is “a dog in the film who previously won Ugliest Dog in Britain,” E! News reports. (First of all, there is no such thing as an ugly dog. Okay?) “The video of the pair [Reynolds and the pup] together had Blake feeling some type of way.”

Lively wrote “SOS” on her Instagram Story alongside a video of her husband and Peggy, adding “He’s trying to get me pregnant again.”

Lively and Reynolds are already parents to daughters James, Inez, and Betty, as well as a fourth child born in 2023 whose name and gender haven’t been revealed yet. “Put the dog that you find adorable in spite of societal K9 expectations away and take off the damn teal suit,” Lively added, directed at Reynolds. “Rude.”

Lively has documented her previous four pregnancies on social media. (Image credit: Instagram)

This “isn’t the first time she has joked about conceiving babies over her husband’s social media activity,” Page Six writes. “When she said the same in 2020, Reynolds jokingly replied that he was ‘out of office’ and would ‘respond to [the] message as soon as possible upon [his] unlikely return.'”

Reynolds and Peggy were at a Deadpool & Wolverine event alongside co-star Hugh Jackman in London, and Lively has been spending some time with her own co-stars, as her film It Ends With Us nears its August 9 release date. Lively sported an all-denim outfit while out to dinner with her co-stars at Carbone in New York City, People reports; over the weekend, Lively shared a post about her Self Portrait denim minidress that was embellished with rhinestones and a denim Dries Van Noten trench coat, cheekily writing “You say Canadian Prom Dress, I say It’s Britney Bitch,” she wrote of the look, referring, of course, to Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s iconic his-and-hers denim fashion moment at the American Music Awards in 2001.

Lively at dinner with some of her "It Ends With Us" castmates in an all-denim look. (Image credit: Instagram)

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) A photo posted by on

When it comes to her Instagram, Lively’s got jokes—although maybe the baby No. 5 isn’t a joke at all? Time will tell, we suppose.