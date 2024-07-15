Blake Lively Jokes That Husband Ryan Reynolds Is “Trying to Get Me Pregnant Again” by Posing In a Photo with a Dog
“Rude.”
Earlier this month, Blake Lively had a pretty racy response to a photo of her husband, Ryan Reynolds, flexing in a muscle tank—in Lively’s own words, her thirst was trapped—but now she’s taking it up a notch. Instead of flexing in a muscle tank, this time Reynolds was holding a dog—and that, according to E! News, led the actress to claim that her husband of 12 years was trying to get her pregnant with baby No. 5.
Reynolds took the stage for a recent Deadpool & Wolverine event holding “Dogpool”—also known as Peggy or Mary Puppins—who is “a dog in the film who previously won Ugliest Dog in Britain,” E! News reports. (First of all, there is no such thing as an ugly dog. Okay?) “The video of the pair [Reynolds and the pup] together had Blake feeling some type of way.”
Lively wrote “SOS” on her Instagram Story alongside a video of her husband and Peggy, adding “He’s trying to get me pregnant again.”
Lively and Reynolds are already parents to daughters James, Inez, and Betty, as well as a fourth child born in 2023 whose name and gender haven’t been revealed yet. “Put the dog that you find adorable in spite of societal K9 expectations away and take off the damn teal suit,” Lively added, directed at Reynolds. “Rude.”
This “isn’t the first time she has joked about conceiving babies over her husband’s social media activity,” Page Six writes. “When she said the same in 2020, Reynolds jokingly replied that he was ‘out of office’ and would ‘respond to [the] message as soon as possible upon [his] unlikely return.'”
Reynolds and Peggy were at a Deadpool & Wolverine event alongside co-star Hugh Jackman in London, and Lively has been spending some time with her own co-stars, as her film It Ends With Us nears its August 9 release date. Lively sported an all-denim outfit while out to dinner with her co-stars at Carbone in New York City, People reports; over the weekend, Lively shared a post about her Self Portrait denim minidress that was embellished with rhinestones and a denim Dries Van Noten trench coat, cheekily writing “You say Canadian Prom Dress, I say It’s Britney Bitch,” she wrote of the look, referring, of course, to Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s iconic his-and-hers denim fashion moment at the American Music Awards in 2001.
A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)
A photo posted by on
When it comes to her Instagram, Lively’s got jokes—although maybe the baby No. 5 isn’t a joke at all? Time will tell, we suppose.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
The Tailored Vest Trend Will Carry Into Fall
According to fashion experts, you'll want to make room in your wardrobe for this polished style.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
First Bella Hadid Endorsed the Capri Pants Trend—Now She's Elevating It
The model dressed up the classic pants like only she can.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
How ‘Maxxxine’ Takes Inspiration From Sexploitation—and Gives It a Feminist Twist
The new 'X' movie is inspired by the sleazy Giallo genre, but its lead flips the misogynistic horror style on its head.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Blake Lively Says Being Called a Woman’s “Crown Straightener” Is “Maybe the Best Compliment of My Life”
Lively took to Instagram to celebrate the wonders of “empowering female energy.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Blake Lively Has a Rather Racy Response To a Rather Attractive Instagram Photo of Her Husband, Ryan Reynolds
Reynolds is on the road—in China, specifically—promoting his new movie, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Ryan Reynolds Says His and Blake Lively’s Four Kids Also Hold Passports for Another Country, One Very Close to His Heart
He called their dual citizenship a “point of pride.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Ryan Reynolds Addresses Whether His and Blake Lively’s Fourth Child Is Namechecked on Friend Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’
Swift has a habit of name-dropping Reynolds and Lively’s kids in her songs—and the couple still haven’t confirmed the name or the gender of baby No. 4.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Both Kim Kardashian and Blake Lively Appeared to Spoof the Kate Middleton Photoshop Scandal Over the Weekend
Yep, they went there.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
"Dreams Really Do Come True": Blake Lively Calls Ryan Reynolds Her "Skater Boy"
She even tagged Avril Lavigne, the Skater Queen herself.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Established a Rule Early in Their Relationship That Still Works Today
Thirteen years and four kids later, we’d say they’ve got it pretty figured out.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Blake Lively Responds to Ryan Reynolds' Super Bowl Joke: "Honey I'm Home"
Ryan didn't get the last laugh.
By Fleurine Tideman Published