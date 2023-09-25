Ryan Reynolds Gets in on the “Roman Empire” Social Media Craze

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

You’ve surely seen the viral Roman Empire trend circling on TikTok—and Ryan Reynolds has decided to get in on it, posting a selfie poking fun at the social media craze. (Seriously, why is this a thing?) Reynolds is joining what People calls “the legions of men” who have answered the question “How often do you think about the Roman Empire?” (TikTok, by the way, is chock full of women recording themselves asking the men in their lives how often the Roman Empire crosses their mind.)

Reynolds, going casual in sweats and glasses and what appears to be laying in bed, captioned the photo “Jus’ thinkin’ ‘bout The Roman Empire.” He also used the song “Roman Holiday” by The National to add music to the selfie, in which, People reports, “he makes intense eye contact with the camera.” (Reynolds, though, missed the whole point of the trend, not actually answering how much he thinks about said empire.)

(Image credit: Instagram)

People reports that the trend began after Swedish Instagram user Arthur Hulu—known as Gaius Flavius online—shared an Instagram reel on August 19 that said “Ladies, many of you do not realize how often men think about the Roman Empire.” Since then, several male celebrities have either participated in or made fun of the trend.

In a TikTok interview at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show, Gladiator 2’s Paul Mescal answered the question by saying “I would say in the last six months, I’ve been thinking about the Roman Empire quite a bit. Other than that…I would say my dad thinks about the Roman Empire daily.” Hannah Brown of The Bachelorette asked her fiancé Adam Woolard the same question, and he replied, “Pretty consistently.” Why? Woolard said it is “constantly” on his mind because of martial arts and modern politics. “Men, to our core, I think are warriors,” he said in the TikTok . “You have to be ready for battle at all times, and the Roman Empire is all about battle. Common sense!”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Roman Empire craze made it to Today, where host Carson Daly admitted to thinking about the ancient empire “every day,” adding that it “harkens back to Marcus Aurelius,” a philosopher and Roman emperor: “First of all, the movie Gladiator is in every guy’s top five favorite movies,” he said. “Joe Rogan’s podcast is wildly popular, and there’s this trend to have this modern understanding of ancient philosophies like stoicism, cold plunging is a big thing right now, keto.”