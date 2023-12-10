Selena Gomez Steps Out For a Star-Studded Girls’ Night in Brooklyn Mere Hours After Confirming She’s Dating Benny Blanco

Before there was Travis Kelce and before there was Benny Blanco, these girlfriends had each other, and longtime BFFs Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez stepped out this weekend with Zoe Kravitz and Cara Delevingne to grab pizza at Brooklyn’s Lucali; Anya Taylor-Joy met the group at the spot later in the evening, Page Six reports. The group visited the eatery after watching comedian Ramy Youssef perform at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.
“They all had a great time together in one of the opera boxes and thoroughly enjoyed the show,” the outlet reports. Swift “was totally gracious to all of the backstage staff and security teams.”
Swift and Gomez coordinated (though likely not intentionally) in neutral outfits, Swift in a prototypical fall outfit of a pleated Miu Miu miniskirt, an army green sweater, a beige lamb shearling leather jacket featuring a sherpa lining from Gant, and nearly knee-high maroon boots. Gomez wore a brown, beige, and black snakeskin miniskirt and trench coat combo by Rejina Pyo, which she paired with a black turtleneck and thigh-high boots.
Though it’s not clear precisely when Swift and Kelce began their romance, it seems to be in late summer sometime, between July and their first public appearance as a couple on September 24; Gomez just confirmed her relationship with Blanco this week, calling him her “absolute everything.” She also gushed that he is “better than anyone” she has ever dated and “has treated [her] better than any human being on this planet.” (Save for, maybe, her close pack of girlfriends.) She even went so far as to make the bold move of showing off a sparkling ring on her left ring finger that featured a “B” and what appeared to be a diamond on it.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Julia Stiles Steals the Show With Surprise ‘Save the Last Dance’ Cameo on ‘Saturday Night Live’
This is, randomly, the second time this week Stiles has reenacted a character of hers from the early aughts time period.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Ryan Reynolds Says Gigi Hadid’s Clothing Line “Makes Damn Nice Clothes” in Supportive Instagram Post
Hadid’s response was equally as sweet.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles Totally Loses His Cool With Queen Camilla In a Moment Body Language Expert Says “Lowers Her Status”
“Charles displays not just a bad temper but also disloyalty here.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Selena Gomez Appears to Confirm She's Dating Benny Blanco in Gushy Comments
She... loves him like a love song???
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Brooklyn Beckham Celebrated His "Throuple" Anniversary With Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz
LOL, they're so cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez Has a Total Kitchen Fail In Her Forthcoming Holiday Cooking Special
Hey, it happens to the best of us.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Selena Gomez Isn’t Stressed About Being Single This Holiday Season—Or Ever
“She is just focusing on what’s best for her right now.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift Opted for a Girls’ Dinner in New York City Rather Than Fly to Germany, Where Boyfriend Travis Kelce is Playing Right Now
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany also stayed behind in the States and joined in on the powerhouse dinner last night.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Selena Gomez is Reportedly “Concerned” that Taylor Swift’s Romance with Travis Kelce is “Moving Too Fast”
The frenzy around the couple is, admittedly, a lot for anyone to handle.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
Selena Gomez on How Her Baby Sister Gracie Helps Her "Keep Perspective"
SO. CUTE.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Francia Raisa Addressed Selena Gomez Drama: "We Weren't in a Great Place"
They're good now!
By Iris Goldsztajn