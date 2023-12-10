Selena Gomez Steps Out For a Star-Studded Girls’ Night in Brooklyn Mere Hours After Confirming She’s Dating Benny Blanco

Pizza, a comedy show, and coordinating miniskirts with Taylor Swift make for a pretty solid night out.

Selena Gomez in NYC
(Image credit: @erinwalshstyle Instagram)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

Before there was Travis Kelce and before there was Benny Blanco, these girlfriends had each other, and longtime BFFs Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez stepped out this weekend with Zoe Kravitz and Cara Delevingne to grab pizza at Brooklyn’s Lucali; Anya Taylor-Joy met the group at the spot later in the evening, Page Six reports. The group visited the eatery after watching comedian Ramy Youssef perform at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

“They all had a great time together in one of the opera boxes and thoroughly enjoyed the show,” the outlet reports. Swift “was totally gracious to all of the backstage staff and security teams.”

Swift and Gomez coordinated (though likely not intentionally) in neutral outfits, Swift in a prototypical fall outfit of a pleated Miu Miu miniskirt, an army green sweater, a beige lamb shearling leather jacket featuring a sherpa lining from Gant, and nearly knee-high maroon boots. Gomez wore a brown, beige, and black snakeskin miniskirt and trench coat combo by Rejina Pyo, which she paired with a black turtleneck and thigh-high boots.

Though it’s not clear precisely when Swift and Kelce began their romance, it seems to be in late summer sometime, between July and their first public appearance as a couple on September 24; Gomez just confirmed her relationship with Blanco this week, calling him her “absolute everything.” She also gushed that he is “better than anyone” she has ever dated and “has treated [her] better than any human being on this planet.” (Save for, maybe, her close pack of girlfriends.) She even went so far as to make the bold move of showing off a sparkling ring on her left ring finger that featured a “B” and what appeared to be a diamond on it.

Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

