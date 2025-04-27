Travis Kelce Emerges in Las Vegas Without Taylor Swift for a Night Out With a Pop Star
The "Blank Space" singer was nowhere to be seen.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been keeping a much lower profile following the 2025 Super Bowl. However, Kelce was recently spotted in Las Vegas with his brother Jason Kelce, but Swift didn't seem to be present. Another world famous singer kept the Kelce brothers company, instead of Travis's Grammy-winning girlfriend.
An Instagram video shared by Justin Timberlake's 8AM Golf brand revealed Travis and Jason's attendance at a casino ahead of the 2025 8AM Golf Invitational. "After dark at the 8AM Invitational did not disappoint," the caption explained. The brothers were both dressed casually for their night out, with Travis wearing a plain black T-shirt, a crocheted cream cardigan, and a baseball cap.
A post shared by 8AM Golf (@8amgolf)
A photo posted by on
Following the loss faced by Travis's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, at the 2025 Super Bowl, the football star has kept relatively quiet. Instead, Travis has reportedly been spending more time with his famous girlfriend. Travis and Swift have reportedly pulled off several secret dates, as well as a "romantic" international getaway.
Earlier this year, Travis revealed his plans to play football for another season, instead of retiring from the NFL. According to the Daily Mail, Travis is taking his comeback very seriously, with the outlet reporting, "Kelce, 34, has been hunkering down and trying to shake off a hint of a dad bod and get into the tip-top shape for what could be his final NFL season."
Regardless of what's happening in their lives, Travis has remained staunchly defensive of his pop star beau. When Swift was booed by the crowd at the 2025 Super Bowl, one source claimed to the Daily Mail, "Travis was aware of Taylor getting booed and he felt helpless...Seeing the look on her face got to him." The source further alleged, "He always protects her and it broke his heart...He was already having a tough night and the fact that the stadium was predominantly Eagles fans didn't help. Travis knows that this hurt her and anyone can see this."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
