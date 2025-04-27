Travis Kelce Emerges in Las Vegas Without Taylor Swift for a Night Out With a Pop Star

Taylor Swift wearing a black beanie and hoodie hugging Travis Kelce, who is wearing an AFC Champions shirt and black hat on the field after the 2025 AFC championship game
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been keeping a much lower profile following the 2025 Super Bowl. However, Kelce was recently spotted in Las Vegas with his brother Jason Kelce, but Swift didn't seem to be present. Another world famous singer kept the Kelce brothers company, instead of Travis's Grammy-winning girlfriend.

An Instagram video shared by Justin Timberlake's 8AM Golf brand revealed Travis and Jason's attendance at a casino ahead of the 2025 8AM Golf Invitational. "After dark at the 8AM Invitational did not disappoint," the caption explained. The brothers were both dressed casually for their night out, with Travis wearing a plain black T-shirt, a crocheted cream cardigan, and a baseball cap.

Following the loss faced by Travis's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, at the 2025 Super Bowl, the football star has kept relatively quiet. Instead, Travis has reportedly been spending more time with his famous girlfriend. Travis and Swift have reportedly pulled off several secret dates, as well as a "romantic" international getaway.

Earlier this year, Travis revealed his plans to play football for another season, instead of retiring from the NFL. According to the Daily Mail, Travis is taking his comeback very seriously, with the outlet reporting, "Kelce, 34, has been hunkering down and trying to shake off a hint of a dad bod and get into the tip-top shape for what could be his final NFL season."

Taylor Swift wearing a long tan coat and short black skirt with a bustier holding hands at night with Travis Kelce, dressed in a blue patterned shirt and matching pants, walking into a restaurant

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been keeping a lower profile since the Super Bowl.

Regardless of what's happening in their lives, Travis has remained staunchly defensive of his pop star beau. When Swift was booed by the crowd at the 2025 Super Bowl, one source claimed to the Daily Mail, "Travis was aware of Taylor getting booed and he felt helpless...Seeing the look on her face got to him." The source further alleged, "He always protects her and it broke his heart...He was already having a tough night and the fact that the stadium was predominantly Eagles fans didn't help. Travis knows that this hurt her and anyone can see this."

