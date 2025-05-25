Taylor Swift Cinches the Belted Bag Trend for a Cozy Dinner Date With Travis Kelce

The singer's Balmain "Anthem" bag sent the perfect message on a night out in Florida.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been avoiding the spotlight since the 2025 Super Bowl, but that doesn't mean they're skipping romantic dates. Weeks after pairing Chanel's latest It-bag with Christy Dawn's "Nicks" dress for brunch in Philadelphia, the Eras Tour icon reemerged in Florida carrying a very different handbag. Before anyone asks, Florence Welch didn't join the couple—but Swift's Balmain accessory was perfectly in keeping with the burgeoning belted bag trend.

In photos shared on TMZ and via social media by fans, Swift and Kelce were spotted dining at Harry's restaurant in West Palm Beach, Florida. For the romantic occasion, Swift wore a matching floral Dôen set. According to Sarah Chapelle's Taylor Swift Styled Instagram account, the songwriter wore Dôen's $198 Traveler Top in Poppy Field with a matching $268 skirt in the same print. Made from lightweight organic cotton, the floaty matching set features pintucks, scallop eyelets, a ladder neckline trim, and mother-of-pearl buttons.

The "Red" singer completed her date night outfit with Balmain's Mini Anthem Bag in Black Leather, which retails for $1,995 and is adorned with a large gold belt buckle.

Since Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour ended, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Reputation (Taylor's Version). The new version of her single, "Look What You Made Me Do," recently featured in The Handmaid's Tale's sixth season, after serving as the theme tune for 2023 TV series Wilderness.

"Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)" featured in The Handmaid's Tale season 6.

Earlier this year, sources suggested Swift is already looking ahead and planning her future with NFL star Kelce. "Nashville is the place where she started her career, and this is all coming full circle," one source told the Daily Mail. "They both love the city...It is beautiful and it offers them the peace and tranquility with the assurance of safety that they both require."

