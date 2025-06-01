Taylor Swift's Sold-Out Gucci Matching Set Is Perfectly Bejeweled for a Reunion With Selena Gomez
The superstar accessorized her outfit with more than $50,000-worth of jewelry.
After announcing she's reclaimed her masters, and won't be releasing Reputation (Taylor's Version), Taylor Swift appears to be in celebration mode. Having grabbed dinner with Dakota Johnson on May 30, while wearing a Dôen floral dress, Swift reunited with close friend Selena Gomez on Saturday, May 31. For the occasion, which seemingly involved plenty of gossip, judging by Swift's expression, the "Red" singer wore a sparkly vest, which was exquisitely bejeweled.
For her dinner date with Gomez, Swift wore a Gucci matching set, consisting of a sequined black silk and wool crêpe cady mini skirt and a black tank top adorned with glittering sequins at the neckline. Sadly, the set has already sold out, but several brands have seemingly created dupes for any fans hoping to recreate Swift's outfit.
The superstar also wore her Wove x Michelle Wie West Diamond Tennis Friendship Bracelet, worth $6,875 and featuring the initials "TNT," which was gifted to Swift by boyfriend Travis Kelce.
A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)
A photo posted by on
Swift accessorized her sparkling outfit with Gucci Metallic Platforms Heels and a Gucci Bamboo 1947 Mini Bag. For jewelry, Swift wore a Jacquie Aiche Large Marquise Diamond Pave Signet Ring, which retails for $8,045, and $36,000 De Beers Arpeggia One Line Earrings in White Gold.
Fans were understandably excited to discover that Swift had finally purchased the master recordings for her first six albums—Taylor Swift (2006), Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012), 1989 (2014), and Reputation (2017). According to Billboard, the purchase may have amounted to as much as $360 million,with Swift buying her masters from their second owner, Shamrock Capital.
