It's been nearly 48 hours since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce packed up their Nashville picnic gingham and dressed up for another New York City date night. In all the time since, I've been fixated less on the pair's evolving couples' style and more on the megawatt new additions to Swift's growing jewelry collection.

Sure, Swift and Kelce delivered one of their most coordinated moments yet for their June 28 outing to San Vicente West Village—a new private members' club. The Chiefs player's white polo shirt, embroidered with blooming flowers, perfectly complemented the base of Swift's Barbie-reminiscent Balmain herringbone summer dress and Christian Louboutin Miss Jane sandals. Kelce gazed at Swift's hand in his as they walked into the restaurant; Swift smized for the cameras. Still, I was swooning the most over the gold Cartier and Rolex pieces the Grammy winner matched with her dress's embellishments.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce returned to New York City on June 28 for a date night. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

"Inseparable" is a word I can apply to two couples in the image above: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift and Cartier. Her outings this summer have nearly all come accompanied by her gold, $32,000 Cartier De Panthère watch (a gift from Kelce, reportedly) or a herringbone chain necklace by the famed jeweler. This weekend, however, she switched up her assortment.

Swift swapped in a Panthère De Cartier chain necklace, estimated to retail for $22,500 by Taylor Swift Styled founder Sarah Chapelle. The piece features Cartier's jungle cat emblem cast in gold, splayed between two chains and accented with diamonds. (A similar version set with a daintier chain is currently available for $11,400.)

The singer kept time not with her usual diamond-encrusted Cartier watch, but a new vintage pull by Rolex. Known as the "Precision Diamond" style, it's a fold-over gold chain design dating to the 1970s. Similar styles fetch around $6,000 on the luxury resale market.

Don't let all those dollar signs distract from the piece of Swiftian style history in this look. The singer went digging in her Tribeca apartment's closet to pull out a top-handle trunk bag—designed by one of Kate Middleton's preferred royal handbag brands, Aspinal of London, and last seen on Taylor Swift's arm in 2016. Back then, she paired the tan accessory with a deep-cut black top and white mini skirt. Then and now, the proportions are just large enough to stash a tube of her favorite NARS lipstick.

Swift last carried her top handle bag by Aspinal in 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since she began dating Travis Kelce in 2023, Taylor Swift has dialed up her appreciation for luxury investment pieces. She attended the Stanley Cup Finals with Kelce wearing a crystal-studded Area sweatsuit; she's cheered on the Kansas City Chiefs in an array of Chanel, Dior, and Louis Vuitton pieces.

But on date night, the singer still manages to work in the high-low styling even I can shop. Sometimes, it's in the form of dreamy (and under-$300) boho clothing by Dôen. On other occasions, she'll pull a Reformation sundress or New Balance sneakers. This past weekend wasn't an exception: I wasn't too blinded by the Balmain, Cartier, and Rolex credits to notice that Swift completed her look with a $25 Petit Moments claw clip.