Shailene Woodley Opens Up About Her Issues With Porn
She believes sexuality should go beyond that.
Shailene Woodley has opened up about her relationship to her sexuality.
Appearing on the SheMD podcast with Mary Alice Haney and Dr. Thais Aliabadi, the actress discussed her new show Three Women, adapted from Lisa Taddeo's novel by the same title.
On the show, sexuality is a major theme, so the podcast hosts asked Woodley about her own.
She began by explaining that she takes issue with the way the U.S. approaches sexuality as opposed to Europe, where she lived for a while. For her, America sells a version of sex that is "fabricated" and "performance" as opposed to "true intimacy and vulnerability and connection."
"I'm a very sexual person. I always have been," Woodley said. "And I was very lucky in my life, as a person discovering myself and my body, to have a partner at the time who loved to dance. I always call it a dance.
"Sometimes the dance is a really fast tango and sometimes the dance is a really slow groove and sometimes it's loud and sometimes it's really soft. And I had somebody that helped me discover myself because there was a sense of comfortability together. And I think that I probably did the same for him."
The Big Little Lies star expressed how she would love to change the way sexuality is taught.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
"I wish in a way I could just do sex ed sometimes," she said.
"Not me personally, but go into sex ed curricula and go, 'Okay, how can we fix this and change it a little bit?'
"I was talking to somebody else about this yesterday, about how if people knew what was possible with sex, they would look at porn and go, 'Oh God, this is like junk food. Really? This is what we're being sold when all of these other things are possible with my body because I'm like a magic machine?'"
She continued, "Pleasure is so important, and we just rip each other off of it because I think we don't necessarily even know what's possible. And that's my big beef with porn, is I'm like, 'You're selling everybody McDonald's. When you could have like, whoa.'"
Three Women is out now on Starz and Hulu, and also stars Betty Gilpin, Gabrielle Creevy, and DeWanda Wise.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
30 Mystery Thriller Books You Won't Be Able to Put Down This Fall
As soon as you feel a chill in the air, you'll want to curl up with one of these page-turners.
By Andrea Park Published
-
18 Sweaters, Boots, and Denim Picks for Your Fall Wardrobe
The perfect fall uniform does exist.
By Raina Mendonça Published
-
Prince Harry Gets Mistaken for Prince William By a '90s Star at Celeb-Filled Fundraiser
The social media oops happened during the One805Live! concert.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Shailene Woodley Hinted at Why She and Aaron Rodgers Split in Rare Comments About Her Personal Life
“I used to be a person who, if you crossed me and disrespected that, would continue to give and give."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Shailene Woodley Talked the "Debilitating" Health Condition She's Dealt With For Years
Shailene Woodley spoke about the "debilitating" health condition she's been dealing with for years, in a new cover interview with the Hollywood Reporter.
By Emily Dixon Published
-
Shailene Woodley Just Confirmed She's Engaged to Aaron Rodgers
"I don't know him as a football guy. I know him as, like, the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy!"
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Shailene Woodley Opened Up About the “Very Scary” Illness She Experienced in Her Early 20s
In an interview with the New York Times, Shailene Woodley revealed that she was "very, very sick" in her early 20s, while filming the 'Divergent' series.
By Emily Dixon Published
-
Shailene Woodley Speaks Out on Horrifying Arrest: "They Were Looking for Drugs in My Ass"
This is a complete violation.
By Mehera Bonner Published
-
"I Am Not Scared": Shailene Woodley Writes Essay About Her Dakota Pipeline Arrest
The truth in her own words.
By Chelsea Peng Published
-
Shailene Woodley Says She Didn't Sign Up for a 'Divergent' TV Show
Soooo...sounds like she's out.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Shailene Woodley Actually Feels Pretty Good About Those Sex Scenes
Not to mention her boobs.
By Victoria Dawson Hoff Published