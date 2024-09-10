Shailene Woodley Hinted at Why She and Aaron Rodgers Split in Rare Comments About Her Personal Life
“I used to be a person who, if you crossed me and disrespected that, would continue to give and give."
Shailene Woodley recently opened up about how heartbreak has shaped the person she is today—leading to speculation that the heartbreak in question might be a reference to her high-profile split from her ex-fiancé, NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
In a new interview with Bustle to promote her movie Three Women, the 32-year-old actress reportedly described a "disinterest in pretense" that she told the outlet was the result of "a broken heart." Woodley added that she's not the same person post-heartbreak.
“I give all of myself,” the actress explained. “I used to be a person who, if you crossed me and disrespected that, would continue to give and give. And now you cross me, I respectfully go, ‘Thank you so much for that information. Have a beautiful life. I wish you well.’ Not interested.”
Woodley didn't give any details about the person involved in her life-changing heartbreak, but speculation quickly pointed to Rodgers. The pair were first linked in summer of 2020 before getting engaged in February 2021 and ultimately splitting a year later in February 2022.
“I love easy and I care easy, but I do not love lightly, and I do not care lightly," she said. "It’s really taken me a lot of time to understand that it’s not on me to fix or heal or do anything about [a relationship] other than protect the deep care and love that I have for the world and for my people."
Heartbreak may have changed Woodley, but she seems focused on the way those changes have been for the better.
“Ultimately, that has helped me walk away without the need to understand why certain things didn’t play out the way that I may have desired them to," she added.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
A Very Bearded Prince William Gives an Update on Princess Kate's Health
"It’s good news but there is still a long way to go."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Katie Holmes Gives the Barn Jacket Trend a Very "Katie" Twist
The actress is all for an unconventional outfit pairing.
By India Roby Published
-
Margot Robbie and Her Baby Bump Finally Made Their Red Carpet Debut
The pregnant actor was truly glowing in a skintight dress.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Shailene Woodley Talked the "Debilitating" Health Condition She's Dealt With For Years
Shailene Woodley spoke about the "debilitating" health condition she's been dealing with for years, in a new cover interview with the Hollywood Reporter.
By Emily Dixon Published
-
Shailene Woodley Just Confirmed She's Engaged to Aaron Rodgers
"I don't know him as a football guy. I know him as, like, the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy!"
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Shailene Woodley Opened Up About the “Very Scary” Illness She Experienced in Her Early 20s
In an interview with the New York Times, Shailene Woodley revealed that she was "very, very sick" in her early 20s, while filming the 'Divergent' series.
By Emily Dixon Published
-
Shailene Woodley Speaks Out on Horrifying Arrest: "They Were Looking for Drugs in My Ass"
This is a complete violation.
By Mehera Bonner Published
-
"I Am Not Scared": Shailene Woodley Writes Essay About Her Dakota Pipeline Arrest
The truth in her own words.
By Chelsea Peng Published
-
Shailene Woodley Says She Didn't Sign Up for a 'Divergent' TV Show
Soooo...sounds like she's out.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Shailene Woodley Actually Feels Pretty Good About Those Sex Scenes
Not to mention her boobs.
By Victoria Dawson Hoff Published
-
Shailene Woodley Goes Barefoot and More From the NY Divergent Premiere
We're officially in love with Theo James. #SorryNotSorry
By Hallie Gould Published