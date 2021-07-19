Today's Top Stories
1
We Need to See Parents Having Abortions on TV
2
The LGBTQ+ Authors We Can't Stop Reading
3
24 Hours with Beauty Icon Violette
4
How to Dress for All Those Rescheduled Weddings
5
The Very Best Rom-Coms of All Time, Ranked

Shailene Woodley Talked the "Debilitating" Health Condition She's Dealt With For Years

By Emily Dixon
beverly hills, california january 05 shailene woodley arrives at the 77th annual golden globe awards attends the 77th annual golden globe awards at the beverly hilton hotel on january 05, 2020 in beverly hills, california photo by steve granitzwireimage
Steve GranitzGetty Images
  • Shailene Woodley spoke about the "debilitating" health condition she's been dealing with for years, in a new cover interview with the Hollywood Reporter.
  • Woodley said the illness made her feel "isolated and alone," and forced her to turn down work.
  • "Unless someone can see that you have a broken arm or a broken leg, it’s really difficult for people to relate to the pain that you’re experiencing when it’s a silent, quiet and invisible pain," she said.

    In her cover interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Shailene Woodley spoke candidly about the "pretty debilitating" health condition she's been privately dealing with for years, reflecting on feeling "isolated and alone" and being forced to turn down work as a result of the illness.

    "I said no to a lot of projects, not because I wanted to but because I physically couldn’t participate in them. And I definitely suffered a lot more than I had to because I didn’t take care of myself," Woodley said. "The self-inflicted pressure of not wanting to be helped or taken care of created more physical unrest throughout those years."

    Happily, Woodley's health is improving: "I’m on the tail end of [the illness], which is very exciting, but it’s an interesting thing, going through something so physically dominating while also having so many people pay attention to the choices you make, the things you say, what you do, what you look like," she said.

    "It spun me out for a while. You feel so incredibly isolated and alone. Unless someone can see that you have a broken arm or a broken leg, it’s really difficult for people to relate to the pain that you’re experiencing when it’s a silent, quiet and invisible pain."

    Woodley also shared a lesson she learned while sick: "It made me learn the incredibly difficult life task of not caring what people think about you very quickly," she said. "The more I paid attention to the noise that was surrounding me, the longer it was taking my body and my mind to heal because I wasn’t focused on myself, I was focused on an image of myself via the lens of everyone around us."

    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Beatrice's Husband Shares an Anniversary Tribute
    For Prince George Turning 8 Is a Fashion Milestone
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Queen & Philip Made a Pact Not to Mourn Too Long
    Diana Was Traumatized by Something Charles Said
    Charlotte Will Miss George at Boarding School
    Britney Spears Called Out Her Dad and Sister on IG
    Harry & Meghan Want Queen at Lili's Christening
    Blake Lively Calls out Paparazzi Stalking Her Kids
    The Queen Wore a Brooch With a Diana Connection
    Britney Calls Out Her Inner Circle for Hypocrisy