Simone Biles Was Offered a Children's Coloring Book on a Flight

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

You know when you don't have ID on you and the waiter won't serve you, but you're literally, like, 37?

I imagine that's how Simone Biles felt when she routinely boarded a flight, minding her own business, and was offered a kids' coloring book. Now, I love a coloring book as much as the next girl, but if the flight attendant is trying to give you one for free, you know that means they think you're about 6 years old. And Biles is 25, as she had to make very clear on this occasion.

Anyway, the Olympic gymnast posted about this whole ordeal on her Instagram Story. She shared a selfie of herself looking a tad exasperated but also a little amused, with the caption, "not the flight attendant trying to give me a coloring book when I board..... I said 'no I'm good I'm 25'"

(Image credit: Photo by Simone Biles / Instagram)

If you're confused as to how this even happened in the first place, the missing piece of information is that Simone Biles is famously short, at 4 foot 8—as demonstrated by many a photo of her standing next to an NBA player or other.

And although she is perhaps one of the most recognizable figures in athletics these days, it sounds like the flight attendant just didn't recognize her this time around. It happens!

Anyway, airplane mishaps aside, Biles is doing OK for herself these days, having just received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and become the youngest person to receive this honor.

She's also presumably planning a wedding, since her partner Jonathan Owens proposed to her in February. All good things!