Kendall Jenner Confirms Adidas Tokyo Sneakers Are a TSA-Approved Travel Shoe
Leave your ballet flats in your checked bag.
There's a lot that's unrealistic about Kendall Jenner's closet. (Exhibit A: The heaps of The Row totes, shoes, and full runway looks lining her wardrobe.) The retro sneakers she tapped for a recent flight to New York City, however, are as relatable as they come.
Jenner touched down at New York City's JFK Airport on April 23, the better to reveal she'd breezed through security and into first class wearing what appear to be Adidas Tokyo sneakers. The 818 Tequila founder was nearly incognito beneath a mask, baseball cap, and sweatsuit with the hood pulled over her head. Still, the slim soles and triple stripe on her Adidas were a beacon a sneaker collector could recognize anywhere.
Adidas have always been a celebrity-favorite sneaker brand, with most of A-listers' love beaming toward its classic Sambas. Think of an It-girl (or guy), and a fashion editor can pull up a paparazzi shot where Sambas are present and accounted for. (That includes Kendall Jenner, of course.) But a sneaker vibe shift started at the top of 2025, as the slimmer, lace-up Tokyos and Taekwondo sneakers began to take over.
Jennifer Lawrence, footwear pioneer that she is, wore the Tokyos first around Manhattan. Sometimes she'd pair them with jeans and oversize wrap coats, other times she'd add Prada skirts and Celine sunglasses. Her outfits followed the celebrity footwear template editors know and love either way: bringing a single, sporty element to an otherwise down-to-earth outfit just by lacing up her shoes.
Anyone observing Kendall Jenner's street style might have anticipated she'd make the same move. When the model has worn Adidas (and affordable Nike sneakers) in the past, she's added rare Cartier watches and The Row top-handle bags for contrast. But Jenner decided to trot out her fresh Adidas Tokyos with her coziest, most relaxed sweats for a trip through the TSA PreCheck line.
Despite their early cameos in NYC street style, they're actually a perfect travel shoe. They slip on and off easily, they have a padded insole comfortable enough for long-haul flights, and they're free of any hardware that would set off a metal detector. Win, win, win.
So thank you, Kendall Jenner, for flying commercial—and sharing yet another way to style Adidas Tokyos in the process. Retro silhouettes may be the defining sneaker trend of 2025, but no others have quite as strong of a cost-per-wear. (Or as much A-list approval.)
Shop Adidas Tokyo Sneakers
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
