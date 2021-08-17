Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Look So in Love in New Instagram Pic

Simone Biles has been an inspiration for millions of people over the past few years—not only thanks to her incredible achievements in gymnastics, but also because she is such a supportive friend, isn't afraid to speak her mind on the issues that matter to her, and also somehow manages to stay relatable and grounded. And it looks like her boyfriend, football player Jonathan Owens, sees all of this and more in Biles.

In a new photo posted to the Team USA gymnast's Instagram, the lovebirds look incredibly happy together, grinning at the camera over a beautiful sunset-and-swimming-pool backdrop. Biles captioned the photo, "impromtu [sic] sunset photoshoot" followed by an orange heart emoji. Actress Taraji P. Henson also casually offered her seal of approval, commenting three red hearts on the post.

Both Biles and Owens have been very open about their love for each other since they first started dating in early 2020. The footballer recently posted a sweet series of photos of his girlfriend on Instagram to let his support and love for her be known. He wrote, "Imma ride with you through whatever baby Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, i love you so much and i can’t wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby." Biles commented, "I love you so much."



Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

